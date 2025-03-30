DUP to 'put down a marker' in opposition to Irish language signs at Belfast's Grand Central Station

Belfast Grand Central Station at Weavers Cross

​DUP ministers intend to "put a marker down" in the Executive in opposition to a decision to install Irish language signs at Belfast's Grand Central Station, party leader Gavin Robinson has warned.

Mr Robinson questioned whether the estimated £145,000 cost of the signage represented good use of public money.

The DUP leader said the party's ministers in the Stormont Executive have written to Sinn Fein Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins questioning how last week's decision was made.

The move comes as the Department for Infrastructure confirmed that the decision to install the signage was taken directly by Ms Kimmins, and not by Translink, the publicly funded transport operator that owns the £340 million station.

Under Stormont rules, ministerial decisions that are deemed significant or controversial should be considered collectively by the powersharing coalition, rather than by just an individual minister.

In a weekend email to party supporters, Mr Robinson said the installation of the signage was "clearly a controversial matter".

However, within the Executive it is ultimately the responsibility of Sinn Fein First Minister Michelle O'Neill and DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly to jointly decide what issues are significant or controversial and should be subject to a wider vote.

Ms Kimmins' announcement on the signage has drawn criticism from several unionists.

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston is seeking support from other Assembly members for a petition calling for a cross-community vote at the Executive on the decision.

Meanwhile, loyalist activist Jamie Bryson from the Unionist Voice Policy Studies (UVPS) group is attempting to secure a judicial review in the High Court in Belfast against the Department for Infrastructure , stating the decision was taken "without Executive approval".

In his email to party supporters, seen by the PA news agency, Mr Robinson did not specify how DUP ministers would seek to challenge the decision at the Executive.

"This money could have been used to support struggling businesses in Sandy Row (adjacent to the station), which have been devastated by the station's impact, or to fix the potholes that plague our roads," wrote Mr Robinson.

"Our team on the Executive have written to the DfI Minister expressing their opposition to this decision and questioning the process for this decision being made. Once again, we see Sinn Fein's approach to equality laid bare, and that their partisan pet projects take priority over the wider public good.

"This is clearly a controversial matter and our ministers will use their position at the Executive table to not only get to the bottom of how the decision was made but put a marker down that public money cannot be used to further Sinn Fein's pet projects.

"I believe we need to put taxpayers first. Ensuring public services are delivered fairly and with efficiency. That means cutting waste and prioritising essential services.

"In a mandatory coalition, we rely on other parties to adopt the same approach. Yet this week, Sinn Fein demonstrated it's focused on narrow politics rather than acting fairly and wisely."

Grand Central Station has been billed as the largest integrated transport hub on the island of Ireland , with services including trains between Belfast and Dublin .

When the station opened last year disappointment was expressed by the Irish language community that the signage did not incorporate Irish.

Speaking during the week, Ms Kimmins said the addition of Irish on signs in the station would be a "hugely positive development".

Responding to claims that the decision was not subject to sufficient equality assessments, Ms Kimmins insisted an equality screening exercise was conducted.

"This is something that reflects the thriving Irish language community in Belfast and right across our island," she added.

"I think that is really important that we have taken that step forward."