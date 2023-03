Among the high-profile guests at the dinner were former Irish president Mary Robinson, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne and the US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy III.

Also in attendance were DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, UUP leader Doug Beattie, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, her vice president Michelle O’Neill, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

Chuck Schumer praised the slow and “sometimes spluttering” progress made to achieve peace in Northern Ireland, before urging the Stormont institutions to be restored.

Majority Leader of the US Senate Chuck Schumer speaking at the Ireland Funds 31st National Gala. National Building Museum, in Washington, DC, during the Taoiseach's visit to the US for St Patrick's Day. Picture date: Thursday March 16, 2023.

The US Senate Majority Leader also said he hoped the Windsor Framework “clears the way for the DUP to join SF in a power-sharing agreement decided by the people of Northern Ireland in the last election, an amazing election.

“I say to all parties in the north, but especially the DUP, let’s get to the people’s business.”

Mr Schumer also referenced a group of Irish fishermen’s campaign to oust a Russian naval ship away from the Co Cork coast in 2021, quoted novelist James Joyce, and said Mayo would win the All Ireland Football Championship.

“I come from Ireland’s 33rd county – Brooklyn, New York!” he said.

He also praised the Irish rugby team – telling the congregation that if they had been sent to Ukraine, the war would be over within a week.

Republican Kevin McCarthy, the great grandson of a labourer from Co Cork, referenced the opposition that led to him eventually to becoming the Speaker of the House of Representatives – on the 15th ballot.

“A true Irishman never passes up a good fight,” he said. “But as an Irishman we also know when the fight’s over, you bring peace, you keep the peace, and that’s what we will do.”

During his address, Irish premier Leo Varadkar thanked the US for its response to the invasion of Ukraine, paid tribute to the late Congressman Brian Donnelly, and reflected on the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

He told guests: “This remarkable achievement took real political leadership – and a vision that was not afraid of compromise – and it allowed us to break the cycle of violence that had ravaged the island of Ireland for 30 years.

“A new generation of young people were given the freedom to dream big dreams for the first time.

“It would never have been possible without the support of our friends here in the United States, including some of the people in this room.

“In many ways, America is the thirds co-guarantor of the Agreement.”