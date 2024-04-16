DUP MLA Phillip Brett chairs Stormont's Economy committee

The party has raised concerns about the future of the County Londonderry site in the past, warning that the expansion of the Magee campus shouldn’t be to the detriment of Coleraine.

Chair of the Economy Committee Phillip Brett and East Londonderry MLA Maurice Bradley met with the leadership of the University in Coleraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Brett said afterwards: “The multi-campus nature of Ulster University makes it a vital asset to communities right across Northern Ireland.

“We all want to see investment in, and growth of, student numbers at all of these campuses.

“The Coleraine Campus is a world leader in research and development, playing a vital role in the economic life of the region.

“I warmly welcome the clear and unambiguous commitment from the Vice Chancellor to see additional student numbers in Coleraine, something local DUP representatives have championed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a Party, we fully support the the multi-campus growth and investment plans, to ensure all communities in all parts of Northern Ireland have access to first class educational opportunities.”

There have been concerns in the triangle area for years that the University might further downgrade student numbers or even close the campus entirely – as a consequence of fulfilling its commitment to its Londonderry base. There have been increased calls for expansion at Magee since the deal to restore devolution in 2021.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said earlier this year that one of his party’s key priorities “is the expansion of Magee University to 10,000 students. I worked hard to secure this commitment as part of the negotiations for the New Decade, New Approach deal, knowing what it would mean to our city”.