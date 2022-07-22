DUP whip accuses SDLP of ‘trying to make themselves relevant’ with Stormont recall ‘stunt’

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 13th May 2022 - MLAs pictured in the Assembly Chamber, at Parliament Buildings, Stormont Estate at the first sitting of the new mandate. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Thirty MLAs signed the SDLP petition which will see the Stormont parliament meeting on Tuesday.

The Assembly will debate the cost-of-living crisis and also a demand for the DUP to agree to restore the Stormont institutions.

But Joanne Bunting, the DUP chief whip, said the move isn’t the basis for restoring devolution.

She said: “The passage of the Protocol Bill through its stages in the House of Commons is a welcome and necessary step on the path to securing the basis of durable devolution.

“The SDLP know fine well that their stunt politics in attempting to make themselves relevant is not the basis for moving forward.

“Do they believe that by spending their time attacking both the Westminster government and unionist representatives in Parliament that this will build the necessary cross-community consensus to allow us to move forward?”

The East Belfast MLA continued: “Another recall stunt was predictable, but time would be better spent recognising that without the support of both unionists and nationalists then progress cannot be made.

“By now it ought to be clear to all concerned that only the problem of the protocol finally being dealt with, will we be able to have the solid basis to restore the political balance in Northern Ireland, and allow us to help working families at both Stormont and Westminster.”

The SDLP leader said the recall would be a test of the DUP’s commitment to the Stormont institutions.

Colum Eastwood said: “More than 75 days since an Assembly election where people were promised change, all that they’ve got is more of the same division and deadlock at Stormont.

“Faced with the most severe cost-of-living crisis in living memory, the vast majority of working families across Northern Ireland have yet to receive a single penny of support from their Executive. And with new figures from the ONS showing inflation dangerously close to 10%, the hard truth is that many households will not cope.”

Mr Eastwood continued: “There has never been any justification for a boycott of the devolved institutions. The crisis that people are facing is hurting nationalists, unionists and everyone else equally. The extraordinary disinterest that the DUP has shown in the lives of working families by keeping Stormont down cannot continue.”

The Foyle MP added: “Now that the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill has received its third reading in the House of Commons, Jeffrey Donaldson’s paper thin excuses for collapsing the Assembly have evaporated. That is why the SDLP has tabled an Assembly Recall Petition to test the integrity of the DUP and provide an opportunity to restore Stormont by electing a speaker.

“Jeffrey Donaldson is running out of road. He cannot continue to hold our people to ransom while he plays power games in London.”

The SDLP secured support from Sinn Fein and the Alliance Party to hold the recall petition next week. This was later confirmed in a letter from the outgoing speaker at Stormont, Alex Maskey.