DUP's Campbell warns Economy minister not to allow Coleraine university campus to lose out to Magee

Ulster University Winter Graduation Ceremony at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast.

It comes as a new task force has been created to consider options for the expansion of university provision in Londonderry.

The University of Ulster is split over three campuses – and the campaign for a university for the Maiden City has meant that

The East Londonderry MP said: ​“Growing student numbers in a sustainable way is a worthwhile project and given that the University believes the existing three Campus model that it operates under (Belfast, Londonderry and Coleraine) is the way forward, any outcome must reflect that and build upon it.

“The Belfast Campus with its population catchment area has significant numbers while both Magee and Coleraine need structured in such a way to increase their numbers. The cases of both these Campus bases must not become a zero-sum game where if Magee wins Coleraine loses, but a balanced approach is essential.