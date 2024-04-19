Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart says that parties need to clarify their positions on so-called 'gender affirming healthcare' in the wake of the landmark Cass report into children's gender services.

Carla Lockhart has also said that the Health Minister should spell out more clearly what stance will be taken by the Department of Health in light of the publication of the Cass report.

She said, “The publication of the Cass Report revealed a disturbing pattern where significant medical procedures were undertaken without serious question, primarily in the name of ‘gender affirming healthcare’.

“This was an approach actively supported by both the Alliance Party and Sinn Fein, yet they have been entirely silent since the publication of the report which described how there was ‘remarkably weak evidence’ for this kind of approach.

“It is time there was some clarity for the public on these issues, and greater detail from the Health Minister about what changes there have been within the Department as a result of the interim findings and to act on the recommendations of the final report.

“Whilst the Minister may wish to see spending increase in this area, it would be important for the public to know exactly what approach is being followed by the Department when they are treating those, particularly young people who are presenting themselves and seeking gender-based services.”

Last week the Cass review – a landmark report on child gender identity services – said that gender medicine is “built on shaky foundations” and that children had been let down by a lack of research on the use of puberty blockers.

Politicians across the UK have euphemistically used the term ‘gender affirming healthcare’ when referring to medical interventions such as the use of controversial puberty blocking drugs and mastectomies on those questioning their gender.