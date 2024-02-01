Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The East Belfast MP said the government “had provided constitutional harm, which we have repaired. They imposed friction on trade – which we have reduced”. He also accused the Tory administration of injecting “a democratic deficit which is now removed”.

"Those are the key issues that form part of our seven tests. We have set those out. We have campaigned extraordinarily over the last two years in difficult circumstances to get to the place where we are today. And I think now that the deal is published, now people can analyse it for themselves – that they can see the progress that not only has been made – but that can provide a solid basis for the future of devolution in Northern Ireland”.

Speaking to Good Morning Ulster’s Sarah Brett, Mr Robinson said the response from the loyal orders and the wider unionist and loyalist community could be summed up in one word – surprise.

"They are surprised, given that we were told the Windsor Framework cannot be reopened – and it has been. Given that we were told there could be no change to legal text – and there has been. The progress that has been achieved – has been achieved in the face of monumental opposition – of dismissal – and of demeaning the position that unionists collectively have adopted over the last number of years. And so there is pleasant and encouraged surprise as to how far we have taken this – that we have done the things we were told could not happen. We’ve delivered the impossible – all of that is hugely encouraging for the unionist community. We shouldn’t lose sight of that this morning. That is the resounding response we are getting”.

He then attacked TUV leader Jim Allister accusing him of having no interest in seeing Stormont return.

Asked about whether the Irish Sea border had been removed, the East Belfast MP said: “We have always said that there should be no barrier to trade within the United Kingdom and its internal market. The green lane is gone. The checks that were outlined within the green lane, within the Windsor Framework, are gone. There will be no checks – physical or identity checks – on goods moving from one part of our country to another within the internal market.

"The border posts are there for the red lane. And the red lane is there for goods that are moving to, or at risk of moving to, the European Union. So we have never taken issue with that. We have never taken issue with that – but we do take issue with the fact that there were checks”.

DUP deputy leader Gavin Robinson says has defended the principle of a red lane to avoid a regulatory border on the island of Ireland. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Asked if that was so clear, why had Sammy Wilson said what he did in parliament yesterday, Gavin Robinson replied: “We accepted many years ago that it would not be appropriate, nor would it be feasible or possible, to have border check posts along a 300 mile border on the island of Ireland between Northern Ireland and the Republic. We’ve accepted that. But there will be infrastructure to manage those goods that are coming through NI and into RoI, the EU and the single market – of which we are not a part. That is accepted. That is a matter of fact. The fact that we got the green lane removed – and removed the checks within the green lane – and expanded what was the green lane into the UK internal market system.”

He said it is wrong to claim that there have not been changes to the text of the Windsor Framework, citing “60 pages of legal changes published between the UK government and the European Union” which he said “unlocks our ability in NI – within the UK – to benefit from UK-wide trade deals”.

Responding to a question about issues raised by parliamentary colleagues Ian Paisley. Sammy Wilson and Carla Lockhart, Mr Robinson said: “I think it’s very clear that the party has made a decision. And all of my colleagues recognised that the party’s decision was decisive early this week – recognising that the outcome of the negotiations that we’ve been engaged in for two years significantly moved things forward – and more importantly substantially meet our seven tests. They all recognise that."

The East Belfast MP continued: “Take Ian Paisley’s question for example. He as a member of parliament is raising an issue which is of crucial importance not only for those in the agri-food sector and agriculture in Northern Ireland – but within animal health more generally on veterinary medicines. He raised it when the Windsor Framework was published and he rightfully and properly raised it yesterday in the Commons. But in doing so what did he do? He not only recognised the importance of the issue, but he drew out the key component of our negotiation with the government that we secured – that in the absence of agreement on this issue the government will take unilateral issue to legislate to ensure supply lines for veterinary medicines within the United Kingdom will be protected. So what he was doing… was highlighting a key gain of the negotiations that will be in the command paper”.

He said Mr Paisley was asking the government to confirm a key gain in the command paper.