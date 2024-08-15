DUP's Givan: No IRA shrine at Maze Prison - but site has ‘story to be told’

The Maze Prison will never be a shrine – but there is a “story to be told” about the Troubles-era prison, according to the DUP Education Minister Paul Givan

His comments come as the debate on the future of the Lisburn site is back in the headlines, after it emerged that National Museums Northern Ireland (NMNI) has discussed what role it could play in the “interpretation of and access to” the prison buildings with the body managing the site.

UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler said the redevelopment of the site is long overdue.

The infamous H Blocks housed some of Northern Ireland’s most dangerous prisoners during the Troubles, and was the site of the IRA hunger strikes and dirty protests.

Education Minister Paul Givan was asked about his view on the redevelopment of the Maze prison on the BBC's Nolan Show. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Convicted IRA man Bobby Sands – who was elected as an MP during his incarceration – died in the prison after refusing food in a bid to secure political status.

The Executive Office said that “no decisions have yet been made” about the site’s future – saying that it has “huge potential”.

Any proposals for redeveloping the site will need approval from the First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

Earlier this year the DUP said it remains committed to developing the economic potential of the site, but would continue to oppose any proposals that would “glorify” the terrorists who once occupied it.

The involvement of NMNI – which has already been entrusted with telling the story of the Troubles in an exhibition at the Ulster Museum – could secure the site is handled to the DUP’s satisfaction.

That would open up the possibility of a full-scale redevelopment of the site, which has been on ice after widespread unionist opposition to the preservation of the H Blocks over 10 years ago.

Speaking to the BBC’s ‘Nolan Show’, Mr Givan said: “There won’t be a shrine at the Maze. There isn’t a shrine at the Crumlin Road gaol which is open to the public, and there won’t be a shrine at the Maze either.

“I come from this where my father served as a prison officer for 36 years. He worked in the H Blocks with Provisional IRA prisoners, loyalist prisoners.

“He was there during the hunger strike. He was there whenever Bobby Sands died. So I know personally, from my family, what is involved whenever you served in the Maze Prison – the threat that you were under.

“Our windows were blew out in our house. My dad checked under his car every single journey. So you know, there never will be a shrine at the Maze.”

The Lagan Valley MLA added: “There is a story to be told. I’ve told you in one minute, briefly, my ... family history. And I think it’s a lost story. The price that was paid by prison officers’ families – some who lost their lives, many who were injured, huge mental health issues within that community. And they’re a forgotten people – and they should never be forgotten for what they served and were able to do.

“So of course there is a way to manage our past – but there never will be a shrine at the Maze Prison.” – that’s not going to happen”.

The News Letter asked the DUP what the party’s red line is for the development, but it did not respond. We also asked the Ulster Unionists the same question – it did not answer that specific point, but said there must be consensus of the site’s future.

Mr Butler said: “The redevelopment of the Maze site is, without a doubt, long overdue.

“The site has so much potential to bring employment, tourism and opportunity, not just to the immediate area, but across Northern Ireland.

“Any development of the site must be carried out in a way that addresses all concerns from local residents, business and the wider community. There must be consensus that the site provides nothing that would cause discomfort or exclusion to any section of our population.

“I have no concern with the inclusion of elements that explain our history in an honest and balanced manner but recognise that concerns regarding the rewriting of history … are genuine and, in many cases, linked to personal or community loss.

“It would be amazing to see a genuine attempt to build a world-leading resource that shows what Northern Ireland has become, while honestly representing the challenges we faced to get here.”

National Museums NI and the Maze Long Kesh Development Corporation (MLKDC) met in April and signed a “draft partnership agreement”.

The News Letter asked the Executive Office if the agreement was given sign off by the first and deputy first ministers – and whether any proposals they ultimately reach will require their sign off.

A spokesperson said: “The department recognises the huge potential of the site. The first minister and deputy first minister recently met with the board to discuss how to fully maximise that potential.

“The department works closely with the board, however their day-to-day business is a matter for them.

“No proposals have been put to TEO for consideration in relation to NMNI.”

A spokesperson for National Museums NI said: “It is our understanding that the Maze Long Kesh Development Corporation has been tasked with exploring options for the future development of the site.