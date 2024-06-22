DUP's Jim Shannon says the RCN needs to address questions about former boss Pat Cullen

By David Thompson
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2024, 07:59 BST
The DUP says the Royal College of Nursing needs to address a series of questions relating to its former chief executive Pat Cullen, which stretch back months.

The nursing union – the biggest in the UK – has not responded to numerous media queries from the News Letter and other media organisations over recent days.

It all follows its former boss and current Sinn Fein election candidate Ms Cullen’s decision not to condemn IRA murders, including those of nurses, when asked to do so by election rival Diana Armstrong during a BBC Radio Ulster debate.

DUP health spokesman in Westminster Jim Shannon has told the News Letter the RCN shouldn’t sit silent.

Former General Secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Pat Cullen, outside the High Court in central London in April 2023 in support of nurses bringing a challenge over planned strike action by the RCN in a long-running dispute with the government over pay. Ms Cullen is now the Sinn Fein candidate in Fermanagh and South Tyrone in the upcoming general election. If elected, Ms Cullen won't take her seat, in line with republican tradition. Picture: James Manning/PA Archive/PA ImagesFormer General Secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Pat Cullen, outside the High Court in central London in April 2023 in support of nurses bringing a challenge over planned strike action by the RCN in a long-running dispute with the government over pay. Ms Cullen is now the Sinn Fein candidate in Fermanagh and South Tyrone in the upcoming general election. If elected, Ms Cullen won't take her seat, in line with republican tradition. Picture: James Manning/PA Archive/PA Images
“Whether it is the failure to address questions from last August about their chief executive’s united Ireland claims or the questions from the last few weeks, these should be answered. The disappearance of the statement relating to the King is bizarre and deserves explanation.

“The RCN represents nurses from all political backgrounds and should be above party politics.

“I’ve had numerous meetings with the RCN and have a first-class working relationship and I’d like that to continue,” he said.

DUP candidate Jim Shannon says that the RCN must start answering questions relating to its former boss.DUP candidate Jim Shannon says that the RCN must start answering questions relating to its former boss.
Ben Lowry: The lop-sided Troubles death toll in Fermanagh caused by IRA killings is a key reason for Pat Cullen to give her view on such violence

Yesterday, the News Letter reported that an article with comments from MsCullen praising King Charles had disappeared from the Royal College of Nursing website – only to reappear after we questioned the union about its disappearance.

The Royal College of Nursing has not explained why it was not available.​ The article had included a photo of a smiling Ms Cullen reading a letter from the monarch, and expressing the RCN’s deep gratitude to “His Majesty for demonstrating his support” to the organisation.

The republican candidate was said to be “thrilled” upon receiving the letter from Buckingham Palace.

Sinn Fein has met a number of high-profile royals in recent years – however it still appears sensitive about recognising the monarchy formally in government.

The Executive Office recently made no mention of the monarch in a press release about the King’s Birthday Honours, and declined to explain the omission when asked by the News Letter.

