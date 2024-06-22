DUP's Jim Shannon says the RCN needs to address questions about former boss Pat Cullen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The DUP says the Royal College of Nursing needs to address a series of questions relating to its former chief executive Pat Cullen, which stretch back months.

The nursing union – the biggest in the UK – has not responded to numerous media queries from the News Letter and other media organisations over recent days.

It all follows its former boss and current Sinn Fein election candidate Ms Cullen’s decision not to condemn IRA murders, including those of nurses, when asked to do so by election rival Diana Armstrong during a BBC Radio Ulster debate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUP health spokesman in Westminster Jim Shannon has told the News Letter the RCN shouldn’t sit silent.

Former General Secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Pat Cullen, outside the High Court in central London in April 2023 in support of nurses bringing a challenge over planned strike action by the RCN in a long-running dispute with the government over pay. Ms Cullen is now the Sinn Fein candidate in Fermanagh and South Tyrone in the upcoming general election. If elected, Ms Cullen won't take her seat, in line with republican tradition. Picture: James Manning/PA Archive/PA Images

“Whether it is the failure to address questions from last August about their chief executive’s united Ireland claims or the questions from the last few weeks, these should be answered. The disappearance of the statement relating to the King is bizarre and deserves explanation.

“The RCN represents nurses from all political backgrounds and should be above party politics.

“I’ve had numerous meetings with the RCN and have a first-class working relationship and I’d like that to continue,” he said.

See also:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP candidate Jim Shannon says that the RCN must start answering questions relating to its former boss.

Yesterday, the News Letter reported that an article with comments from MsCullen praising King Charles had disappeared from the Royal College of Nursing website – only to reappear after we questioned the union about its disappearance.

The Royal College of Nursing has not explained why it was not available.​ The article had included a photo of a smiling Ms Cullen reading a letter from the monarch, and expressing the RCN’s deep gratitude to “His Majesty for demonstrating his support” to the organisation.

The republican candidate was said to be “thrilled” upon receiving the letter from Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Fein has met a number of high-profile royals in recent years – however it still appears sensitive about recognising the monarchy formally in government.