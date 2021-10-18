DUP’s North-South boycott ‘put at risk £1bn of EU peace funding’

Stormont's Finance Minister Conor Murphy

Conor Murphy made the remark as he told MLAs that he had to bring a paper seeking approval for £1bn of EU peace funding to an earlier meeting of the North South Ministerial Council (NMSC) to ensure that some of the money was not lost.

The DUP has vowed to disengage from the structures of the NSMC, apart from meetings on health issues, as part of its protest against Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

However, last week a judge at Belfast High Court, Mr Justice Scoffield, ruled the DUP position unlawful.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite that ruling, DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots did not participate in two planned virtual meetings with Irish ministerial counterparts on environmental issues on Friday.

Under Stormont rules, such meetings with the Irish government cannot proceed without the participation of both a unionist and a nationalist minister from the Northern Ireland Executive.

However, a meeting of the NSMC to discuss health issues did take place on Thursday, at which the £1bn Peace Plus Programme was approved.

Mr Murphy explained how the funding was progressed during ministerial question time at Stormont yesterday.

He said: “The meeting that was intended to deal with this was due this Friday. It was the SEUPB (Special EU Programmes Body) sectoral meeting.

“In the expectation that the DUP were going to continue the boycott and also to ensure Executive approval was in place, I asked the Executive to take the paper by urgent procedure.

“I also asked the health minister to bring it to his meeting with the health and food safety body to ensure that meeting which was going ahead was able to provide the necessary clearance.

“It is a huge funding programme which will benefit communities across the north.

“The potential for it is enormous.

“To continue to interfere with that is cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face.

“It was risking the roll-out of that programme which is based on a spend per year, so anything which was lost in the first year if it was delayed goes back to where it came from.”

Mr Murphy was also asked about the impact of Brexit on funding from the EU to Stormont.

He told MLAs: “The impact of Brexit on funding has not been a positive one. We no longer have access to programmes like the European Social Fund, the European Regional Development Fund or those competitive programmes like the Connecting Europe Facility.

“In its 2017 manifesto the Conservative Party promised a full replacement for EU structural funds via the Shared Prosperity Fund.

“However, we have been excluded from the policy, development and design of this fund and it’s likely to be delivered centrally by Whitehall, bypassing the Executive. The result is a £70m annual loss to the Executive spending power.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry