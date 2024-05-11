DUP MP Sammy Wilson has sought clarity that the government won't introduce checks on NI-GB goods as part of its new border arrangements - after a pledge to ensure "unfettered access" for Northern Irish businesses to the British market.

Sammy Wilson is concerned the government could backtrack on a key pledge in its deal with the DUP to ensure “unfettered access” for Northern Ireland businesses selling into the rest of the UK – after a minister declined to rule out checks and raised concerns about the province becoming a “back door” into the British market.

The government now says there is “a hard-edged protection in law” that there will be no checks for Northern Irish goods moving to Great Britain – but the DUP MP has accused it of trying to create a “degree of ambivalence” that gives ministers “an escape hole” later on.

It comes as the UK government rolls out its ‘border operating model’ – which manages how EU goods enter the Great Britain market. The scheme will gradually introduce full border controls, raising concerns about Northern Ireland being used as a route to bring “dodgy goods” into the UK mainland.

The Safeguarding the Union deal struck between the Tory government and the DUP said “Northern Ireland’s integral place in the UK’s internal market rather than in the EU’s single market will be clearly demonstrated when border controls are introduced on goods moving from the EU into Great Britain this year. Goods moving from Dublin to Holyhead will face new customs formalities and checks that reflect its status as a third country. Goods moving from Northern Ireland to Great Britain - including via Dublin - will enjoy full unfettered access to Great Britain”.

The Safeguarding the Union deal was explicit that there would be no checks on goods coming from Northern Ireland into Great Britain. However, the DUP's Sammy Wilson is not convinced, after a non-committal answer from a DEFRA minister in Parliament when questioned about Great Britain's new border procedures.

However, earlier this month, the East Antrim MP raised doubts about whether the government would fulfil its promise. He posted on social media saying “Despite earlier assurances, I remain concerned that the Government will flip and introduce checks on goods moving from NI to GB.

“The Minister refused to rule this out in response to my question this week”.

Referencing the government’s new border plans, Mr Wilson had asked a question in parliament to the DEFRA minister Sir Mark Spencer if he could guarantee that, if "dodgy products" from the Republic or beyond were entering Great Britain through Northern Ireland, there would not be checks on NI to GB trade.

The minister’s response was explicit that the government does have concerns about Northern Ireland becoming a ‘back door’ into the rest of the UK – and far from ruling out checks – he committed to trying to “limit any impact”.

He said: “We’ll do everything we can to try and limit any impact. And as he identified there is no current timescale for introduction of how we’re going to monitor and work with those who are moving goods across from that part of the United Kingdom. We want to make sure that that does not become a back door route, and we continue to have conversations with those authorities in that part of the world”.

The News Letter asked DEFRA if it could avoid any confusion and guarantee that checks will not be introduced on goods travelling from Northern Ireland to Great Britain.

A Government spokesperson said: “We have legislated to provide unfettered access and no checks for Northern Irish goods moving to Great Britain, a hard-edged protection in law.

“It is right that Northern Ireland’s unique advantages are not circumvented. That is why Irish and EU goods face full checks under the Border Target Operating Model and we have strengthened anti-avoidance provisions to prevent abuse.”

Sammy Wilson told the News Letter that the government response only amounts to a vague commitment. “In the absence of a total, 100%, unequivocal commitment that there will be no checks – given the treachery of this government – you can’t take the vague promises that they’re making.

“That’s all it amounts to. They are just a dishonest bunch”.

He said the government’s comments were all over the place. “You have to ask yourself, is it all over the place because they want to create that degree of ambivalence which gives them an escape hole later on?”.

