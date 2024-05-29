DUP’s Westminster candidates are revealed as Robinson backs other unionists in two key constituencies
The DUP will back the Ulster Unionist candidate in Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Diana Armstrong, after it became clear that the UUP would not stand aside to allow a joint unionist candidate.
Gavin Robinson also confirmed that his party will endorse the independent unionist candidate in North Down, Alex Easton. TUV-Reform UK have already confirmed that they will not challenge Mr Easton. However, earlier this year the Ulster Unionist Party selected the retired army colonel Tim Collins to contest the seat previously held by the Alliance Party’s Stephen Farry.
Mr Farry won a 45% vote share at the last election and the battle is now on between the two unionist candidates to become the clear frontrunner.
Gavin Robinson was also formally made party leader by the DUP’s executive at the event in Lisburn last night, after holding the post on an interim basis in recent months.
He set out five key themes in the party’s election campaign: promoting the union; putting the people first; removing barriers within the United Kingdom; protecting Northern Ireland against illegal immigration and electing members to Parliament who will deliver for their constituencies.
He said Northern Ireland “needs a strong DUP team in Westminster who will take their seats on the opposition benches and speak up for Northern Ireland. As we proved before, more seats mean more influence which means more for Northern Ireland”.
The party’s general election candidates are as follows: Gregory Campbell in East Londonderry, Sammy Wilson in East Antrim, Jim Shannon in Strangford, Ian Paisley in North Antrim, Gavin Robinson in East Belfast, Paul Girvan in South Antrim, Carla Lockhart in Upper Bann, Jonathan Buckley in Lagan Valley, Phillip Brett in North Belfast, Tracy Kelly in South Belfast and Mid Down, Frank McCoubrey in West Belfast, Gary Middleton in Foyle, Tom Buchanan in West Tyrone, Keith Buchanan in Mid-Ulster, Diane Forsyth in South Down and Gareth Wilson in Newry and Armagh.
