DUP’s Westminster candidates are revealed as Robinson backs other unionists in two key constituencies

Jonathan Buckley will contest Lagan Valley for the DUP

DUP leader Gavin Robinson set out his party’s vision for Northern Ireland last night – and revealed that the party won’t contest two key seats unionism hopes to recover in July’s election.

The DUP will back the Ulster Unionist candidate in Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Diana Armstrong, after it became clear that the UUP would not stand aside to allow a joint unionist candidate.

Gavin Robinson also confirmed that his party will endorse the independent unionist candidate in North Down, Alex Easton. TUV-Reform UK have already confirmed that they will not challenge Mr Easton. However, earlier this year the Ulster Unionist Party selected the retired army colonel Tim Collins to contest the seat previously held by the Alliance Party’s Stephen Farry.

Mr Farry won a 45% vote share at the last election and the battle is now on between the two unionist candidates to become the clear frontrunner.

Carla Lockhart will defend her seat in Upper Bann

Gavin Robinson was also formally made party leader by the DUP’s executive at the event in Lisburn last night, after holding the post on an interim basis in recent months.

He set out five key themes in the party’s election campaign: promoting the union; putting the people first; removing barriers within the United Kingdom; protecting Northern Ireland against illegal immigration and electing members to Parliament who will deliver for their constituencies.

He said Northern Ireland “needs a strong DUP team in Westminster who will take their seats on the opposition benches and speak up for Northern Ireland. As we proved before, more seats mean more influence which means more for Northern Ireland”.

