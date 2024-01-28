DUP/TUV tensions increase as speculation around a deal to restore Stormont Executive intensifies

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

In a weekend speech, TUV leader Jim Allister​ called on DUP members, who oppose the restoration of Stormont under the current conditions, to set aside long-term loyalty to the party and “stand together” with like-minded unionists.

Speaking ahead of a short-notice meeting of senior DUP figures on Monday evening, TUV leader Mr Allister said any move to restore the Stormont Executive – while the GB/NI trade barrier in the Irish Sea remains – would a “decision so momentous as to rise above questions of party loyalty”.

The DUP hit back, saying it was “delivering change to safeguard the Union,” and accused the TUV of being “more focussed on division”.

TUV leader Jim Allister. Stephen Hamilton/Press Eye.

On Friday, members of the DUP’s executive were invited by email to attend the 7pm meeting.

A copy of the email, seen by the News Letter, states that the members of the members attending will be provided with a “detailed update on the current political situation.”

The DUP executive is a larger group than the 12-person party officers, who have seemed deadlocked on the way forward.

Last week the Daily Telegraph reported that the proposals put forward by government would mean UK ministers having to consider the impact on trade between GB and NI when making new laws. However this arrangement does not appear to be binding.

Speaking at the annual dinner of Newry & Armagh TUV on Saturday evening, Mr Allister said he wanted to reach out “to all who continue to stand firm against the Northern Ireland protocol... in the common cause of necessary opposition to the protocol and any unionist implementation of it through Stormont”.

Mr Allister said unionism “is facing a defining moment,” and that whatever happens in relation to Stormont “will set Northern Ireland’s course for years to come”.

He said: “Either NI will embark on transition out of the UK by unionists implementing the template designed for that purpose, the protocol, or unionism will hold the line and refuse to put its hand to its own destruction.

“This is a decision so momentous as to rise above questions of party loyalty".

Mr Allister said it would be a folly to facilitate a situation “where by law unionist ministers would have to implement the protocol and its all-Ireland design,” and added: “At that point unionist ministers would become protocol implementers, because it is clear none of the legal parameters or reach of the rotocol have changed within recent negotiations.

“If the worst happens and the DUP gives up the fight, then all who see the issues need to stand together.

“I know how difficult and uncomfortable it is to withstand what you know is wrong within a party to which you have had longterm loyalty. It isn’t easy. But when it’s right, it must be done”.

In response to Mr Allister’s comments, a DUP spokesman said the DUP “is focused on leading unionism forward whilst Jim Allister seems more focused on division”.

He added: “The TUV erected thousands of ‘DUP sell out’ posters a month ago with no knowledge of an outcome to the negotiations. The reality is that we are the party delivering change to safeguard the Union and remove the harm done by the protocol.

"The TUV have delivered nothing and it seems they don’t care what the outcome is, it will be dismissed as a ‘sell out’. That’s not leadership, that’s self destruction.”

Speculation has been mounting in recent weeks that the DUP could be on the verge of ending its Stormont boycott.

South Belfast MLA Edwin Poots – a party officer regarded as holding a casting vote on whether the DUP leadership can get a Stormont return deal over the line – has described part of the proposals from government on the table as a “win”.

His comments, although cautious, will be a boost to those in the party in favour of restoring Stormont. Mr Poots has also hit out at other unionists who have accused the DUP of being “traitors”.