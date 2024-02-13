Early learning and childcare strategy for Northern Ireland ‘could cost £400m annually’ MLAs told

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While the minister said there was “no time to waste” in delivering the strategy, he also stated that the willingness of Stormont's new power-sharing executive to fund it would be the “real test of commitment”.

Following the first substantive debate of the new assembly, MLAs backed a Sinn Fein motion calling on the executive to work collectively to deliver a strategy.

MLAs were told that the current financial burden of childcare means that many families are having to use credit cards and loans, while some providers are closing their doors.

Currently, there is no scheme in place for free childcare in Northern Ireland, unlike in England where 30 hours of free childcare a week is offered.

Mr Givan told MLAs he would bring forward a paper on a new early learning and childcare strategy to his executive colleagues this week.

He told the assembly: “The development of an early learning and childcare strategy is a top priority for me as education minister.

“There is no time to waste … It is clear that we have much work to do and I am determined to press ahead at pace.”

He added: “This is about both early learning and childcare.

“This strategy will have dual aims, supporting both child development and enabling parental employment.

“It is about giving children the best start in life and supporting working families. It is important that the work we do and the model we put in place is capable of achieving both.

“I am aware that the cost of childcare is putting immense strain on family finances and in some cases is preventing parents, particularly women, from entering and remaining in the workforce and remaining in their careers after they have children.”

Mr Givan said the willingness of the executive to fund the strategy would be the “real test of commitment”.

He also said he would look at strategies in other regions.

The minister added: “While we can and should learn from others, it is important that we consider what would be best for Northern Ireland and deliver the outcomes we want to achieve here.

“I want to deliver a bespoke affordability scheme for Northern Ireland.”

Mr Givan added: “When fully implemented, the annual and recurring costs could potentially be up to £400 million.

“The ultimate scale of the budget required will be dependent on the scope of the strategy and the level of support agreed by the executive.

“I will drive forward this childcare strategy. But be under no illusion as to the scale of the funding that will be needed to make this a reality.”

Opening the debate, Sinn Fein MLA Nicola Brogan said the cost of childcare was having a “crippling effect” on families in Northern Ireland.

She added: “According to Employers for Childcare's most recent survey in 2023, the current average cost for a full-time childcare place is £10,036 a year.

“For 41% of families childcare is the highest monthly outgoing ahead of mortgage or rental costs and 56% of families are having to use means other than their income to pay for childcare including savings, credit cards and loans.