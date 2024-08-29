Eastwood oversaw the 'greening' of the SDLP, according to TUV

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood during a press conference where he announced his resignation as party leader. Picture date: Thursday August 29, 2024. Photo: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

Colum Eastwood’s leadership of the SDLP was marked by an “increasing greening” of the party, according to the TUV.

The Londonderry politician took over the party in 2015 after a string of short-lived leaderships under Mark Durkan, Alasdair McDonnell and Margaret Ritchie. The latter had attempted to reach unionists, and became the first leader of the nationalist party to wear a poppy.

She described the decision as “difficult” but said she hoped it would be seen as a gesture of “reconciliation and reaching out”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unionists argue that Mr Eastwood’s leadership saw the party take a more nationalist stance than it had under previous leaders, and repeatedly made the allegation that he was attempting to “out-green” Sinn Fein.

A TUV spokesperson said “Colum Eastwood’s leadership saw an increasing greening of the SDLP and Unionists will never forget that he infamously carried the coffin of an INLA terrorist”.

However, the DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton had a more conciliatory tone. He said “After nine years at the helm of the SDLP, I have no doubt that Colum has experienced the significant personal sacrifice that political leadership demands.

“Whilst unionists will have a different viewpoint to the SDLP, I know many respect the strong constitutional nationalist tradition that the SDLP have always articulated. Those of us in Foyle, whilst we may disagree with the SDLP’s stance on some issues, respect that they take their seats in Parliament compared to those who refuse to represent the needs of their constituents at Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wish Colum well look forward to continuing to work with him on issues that impact on all those we represent.”

The TUV were also keen to point out their closing of the electoral gap between the parties – although there is still a big disparity in Assembly seats.