Eastwood: Reforming apprenticeship tax should be priority for economy minister

Alliance’s economy spokesperson Sorcha Eastwood says NI businesses are paying a tax for apprenticeships but not benefiting from it – and has called on the economy minister to make it a top priority.
By David Thompson
Published 19th Feb 2024, 16:55 GMT
Sorcha Eastwood is the Alliance Party's economy spokesperson. Pic credit: Alliance PartySorcha Eastwood is the Alliance Party's economy spokesperson. Pic credit: Alliance Party
She was responding to Conor Murphy setting out his economic plans for Northern Ireland on Monday.

Ms Eastwood says the Apprenticeship Levy requires many employers to contribute 0.5% of their payroll towards apprenticeship funding, however, despite contributing to the levy, NI does not directly receive funding from it.

The Lagan Valley MLA has said: "I welcome the Minister's commitment to improving skills and placing focus on apprenticeships, but without reform of the Apprenticeship Levy, large businesses continue to, essentially, pay a tax without seeing the benefit of funding going to apprenticeships and skills development here.

"It is estimated that NI employers contribute around £80m through the Levy, and those in construction are paying a levy twice. Given the challenging budgetary landscape, those are essential funds for apprenticeship development.

"With that in mind, I welcome the Minister agreeing to consider options around this, and ask him to go further still in developing our own ring-fenced skills fund.

"If we are serious about growing apprenticeship opportunities and prioritising them as a key economic driver, the levy must be reformed."

