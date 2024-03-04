Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funds will be distributed to Queen’s University, Ulster University, The Open University, St Mary’s University College and Stranmillis University College for eligible students at those institutions to apply for.

Highlighting the additional funding, the Minister said: “I am acutely aware of the impact of cost of living increases on students and am pleased to make this additional £1million available immediately.”

The support funds are distributed by the higher education institutions to students who find themselves in financial hardship and who, without additional financial support, might not be able to complete their course.

This funding of £1million is in addition to the £2.8million of support funds already committed by the Department for the Economy this year and is in response to the high level of demand being experienced by the higher education institutions.

The Minister continued: “A thriving higher education sector is critical for a strong, regionally balanced economy and I am engaging with my officials to fully scope the options for further changes to financial and other means of support.”