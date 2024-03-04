Economy Minister Conor Murphy announces additional £1m of financial support for students in response to the increased costs of living
and live on Freeview channel 276
The funds will be distributed to Queen’s University, Ulster University, The Open University, St Mary’s University College and Stranmillis University College for eligible students at those institutions to apply for.
Highlighting the additional funding, the Minister said: “I am acutely aware of the impact of cost of living increases on students and am pleased to make this additional £1million available immediately.”
The support funds are distributed by the higher education institutions to students who find themselves in financial hardship and who, without additional financial support, might not be able to complete their course.
This funding of £1million is in addition to the £2.8million of support funds already committed by the Department for the Economy this year and is in response to the high level of demand being experienced by the higher education institutions.
The Minister continued: “A thriving higher education sector is critical for a strong, regionally balanced economy and I am engaging with my officials to fully scope the options for further changes to financial and other means of support.”
In conclusion, the Minister stated: “I encourage any student who feels that they may be eligible for additional support to contact their higher education institution and apply. I also urge the institutions to ensure they apply eligibility criteria as flexibly as possible when considering applications for support from students."