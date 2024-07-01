Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Restrictions on zero hours contracts and the introduction of paid carers' leave are among proposals included in a plan to strengthen employment rights in Northern Ireland.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy launched a public consultation exercise on a series of measures linked to his Good Jobs strategy.

The proposals also include giving workers the right to request flexible working arrangements from the first day of their employment.

At present, employees need to be in a job for six months before employers are obliged to consider such a request.

Stormont Economy Minister Conor Murphy

The plan also seeks to address issues around the "misclassification" of people as being self-employed, when they are effectively employed workers.

Those categorised as self-employed are not entitled to rights afforded to staff, such as paid leave and receipt of the national minimum wage.

Such laws would be relevant to some delivery drivers and similar jobs.

There is also a proposal to ban the practice of "fire and rehire", where employees are let go and then rehired on reduced terms and conditions.

The consultation also includes steps to make it easier for trade unions to organise in workplaces in Northern Ireland .

A right to disconnect from work out of hours has also been proposed, and a measure that would ensure tips to staff are fully allocated to them by their companies.

There are also proposals to make it easier for employers and worker to calculate holiday pay.

The consultation on legislative changes also proposes giving workers the right to take one week of unpaid leave a year for caring responsibilities.

Mr Murphy said it was also his "goal" to ensure carers could receive paid leave.

He said the introduction of a statutory payment to support carers taking leave would potentially cost the Stormont Executive £60 million per year.

The minister's plan also includes additional statutory leave for working parents whose newborn children require neo-natal care.

"This is an ambitious programme of work," said Mr Murphy.

"I will continue to consult with business and trade union representatives to design a framework that operates effectively for businesses, for workers and for our economy.

"I encourage everyone to respond to the consultation."