Editorial: ​7/7 memorial a reminder of need for vigilance against Islamist extremism

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Tuesday July 8 2025

The moving tributes on the anniversary of the horrific Islamist attack on London two decades ago are a timely reminder that the threat of extremism in the UK has not gone away.

Monday marked twenty years since 7/7, when four suicide bombers struck London's transport network, killing 52 people and injuring 770 others.

The horror of that day changed many families forever – and the carnage demonstrated the very real threat of Islamist terror at home. MI5 says it still poses the “most significant” terrorist threat to this country, driven by an extreme interpretation of Islam or perceived grievances against ‘the West’.

Intelligence services say that much of the volume of the threat is from self-radicalised individuals – so-called lone wolf terrorists. That can be no surprise, given the mainstreaming of grievances against this country – and Western democracies in general – by hard left groups and an uncritical media.

A culture has been permitted where extremists can take their anti-Israel and anti-semitic bile onto the streets – intimidating the Jewish community in particular, as well as anyone else who dares disagree.

In this atmosphere, the current government’s plans to change the definition of ‘Islamophobia’ is deeply troubling. Nobody should be attacked for their faith, and there are laws in place to deal with those who do.

The Free Speech Union has warned that a new definition, encompassing expressions of ‘Muslimness’ and even critiques of Islamic beliefs and practices, risks “turning legitimate scrutiny of religious doctrines into a form of prohibited hate speech”.