Editorial: Scottish report on the cost of a 'universal basic income' should put the idea to bed at Stormont

News Letter editorial on Friday August 8 2025

A report laying out the billions taxpayers would have to fork out if the Scottish government’s foolish plans for minimum income guarantee were to proceed should put an end to any similar notions at Stormont.​

The independent study was commissioned by the SNP administration in Edinburgh to look at its manifesto commitment to introduce the scheme – also known as universal basic income.

It found that the plans would cost around £8.1 billion per year - and suggested lowering the threshold for income tax as well as hiking the amount people would dole out in council tax to pay for it. It would also require Holyrood to take more fiscal powers from Westminster.

The idea has already been floated at Stormont by the Alliance Party, who often look to the separatist government in Scotland for inspiration.

Naomi Long’s party even set up an All Party Group on the concept – arguing that Northern Ireland could become a guinea pig for the scheme. In other words, the UK taxpayer could fork out for more extravagance in the province, while Stormont politicians avoided the unpopular tax rises it is now clear would come with it.

It would see “everyone given an unconditional payment, regardless of their income or financial status”, the party said – without detailing how it would be paid for.

Stormont has struggled to sort the basics of health and education – it certainly can’t be trusted with the powers it would need to hand out free cash to every citizen.

Then there is the moral argument – why should the state guarantee a set level of income for people who can’t be bothered to work? And why would it hand out cash to people who don’t need it?