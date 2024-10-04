Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Stormont Education Minister has defended meeting a group which represents loyalist paramilitaries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Givan was criticised last week after it emerged he met the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC).

In a statement after the meeting, the LCC said that it had advised Mr Givan that a proposal to build an Irish language school in east Belfast should be stopped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LCC, chaired by David Campbell, is an umbrella group which represents the Ulster Volunteer Force, Ulster Defence Association and Red Hand Commando.

Education Minister Paul Givan was criticised last week after it emerged he met the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC)

On Friday, Mr Givan said no one would dictate to him what decisions he should make.

Speaking at the official opening of Roe Valley Integrated Primary School in Co Londonderry, Mr Givan said “99%” of their discussion was about educational underachievement in working-class communities.

“I met with them as I do many groups around educational underachievement and 99% of that all related to how we can help tackle the educational underachievement within our working-class communities and I’ll always work with those who are willing to try and move their communities forward,” he told the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of the people criticising me for meeting with the LCC are the same political parties who campaigned to release terrorist prisoners into our communities.”

Mr Givan added: “Nobody will ever exercise a veto of decisions I will take as education minister.

“No other politician will dictate to me what decisions I will take when it comes to schools that should be opened or should be closed.