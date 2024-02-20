Education Minister Paul Givan gives green light for seven new school building projects

The DUP education minister announced he was lifting a pause on urgent school building projects on a visit to Dromore High School

The minister has written to school Principals to inform them. It follows Mr Givan’s decision to lift a pause and progress projects originally given capital funding in 2022.

It may still be some time before work commences.

On a visit to Dromore High School, the minister said: “Last week I announced my plans to deliver a modern fit for purpose education system that meets the needs of our society and our pupils in the 21st century.

“There is not a moment to lose. That is why to begin this process, Integrated Consultancy Teams will now be appointed to progress this ambitious programme of new build projects for schools in the worst conditions.”

He continued: “Children across Northern Ireland have the right to be educated in schools which are comfortable and safe, are of good quality and are properly designed and resourced to support their learning.

“We need to transform our school buildings so that they are truly fit for the future and can provide the best possible education experience for our young people.

“There can be no greater investment in our future than investment in education, therefore I will continue to make the case for significant additional capital funding for our schools’ estate.”

The schools that will now progress to the next stage of planning are:

- Carrickfergus Academy

- Loreto College, Coleraine;

- Dromore High School;

- Edmund Rice College, Newtownabbey;

- Portadown College;

- Mercy College, Belfast; and