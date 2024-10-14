Mr Givan said "because you have had a past, doesn't mean that you shouldn't have a future".

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Education Minister Paul Givan has accused political parties, which criticised his meeting with a group linked to loyalist paramilitaries, of hypocrisy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During heated exchanges at the Assembly, Mr Givan referred to members of his own family who had worked in the H Blocks at the Maze prison, as he said he would make no apology for seeking to "move every part of our society forward".

Mr Givan attacked the SDLP, Alliance Party and Sinn Fein as he was again asked to justify his meeting with the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LCC is an umbrella group which represents the Ulster Volunteer Force, Ulster Defence Association and Red Hand Commando.

Education Minister Paul Givan

Following their meeting with the Education Minister, the LCC said that it had advised him that a proposal to build an Irish language school in east Belfast should be stopped.

Mr Givan and DUP ministerial colleague, Gordon Lyons, have both faced criticism for holding separate meetings with the LCC.

The issue was raised during ministerial questions by opposition leader Matthew O'Toole, who asked Mr Givan how many organisations he had declined to meet with since taking office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The minister said: "I have received invitations to meet with schools, individuals and many organisations.

"I have accepted 324 of them and have fulfilled hundreds of these, including visits to many schools and community facilities that represent every part of our society.

"Given the significant demands on my diary, it would not be possible to accommodate every request."

SDLP MLA Mr O'Toole said a "large number of organisations" had been declined meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "What would you say to them who are startled to see you decline meeting with them, but accept meetings with an umbrella group linked to paramilitary organisations?"

Mr Givan said: "I will not make any apology for making sure that we seek to move every part of our society forward.

"Unlike his previous leader, the late John Hume, I do have concerns and share some of the concerns people have expressed.

"When John Hume embraced Gerry Adams and Sinn Fein when the IRA were up to their neck in murdering people of our country. John's Hume's response was, 'I don't give two balls of roasted snow' what you think.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I, however, do have concern and I share those concerns, but I will continue to work in every community to bring them forward."

Alliance MLA Nick Mathison asked the minister to provide an assessment of the extent to which he considers that the LCC represents the views of paramilitary organisations.

Mr Givan said "because you have had a past, doesn't mean that you shouldn't have a future".

He added: "Some of the people you are being critical I met with, my family locked up day after day in the Maze prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Served in the H blocks, shot at going to work. My uncle took 13 bullets as he drove down the motorway.

"My father served in both loyalist and republican wings.

"The Alliance Party and others here campaigned vociferously to get them all released.

"I campaigned against the Belfast Agreement.

"But now, having had the Alliance Party and others champion the early release of mass murderers into our society, they criticise and have the cheek to criticise me for wanting to move our society forward.

"I will not be lectured by those who are acting in a very hypocritical fashion on this issue."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley said there are "members in this chamber who believe just because they are now elected representatives, that their heinous terrorist acts and convictions are in some way justified".

He added: "History would record that the Nazis had a similar ideology."

Mr Givan referred to criticism of his actions by Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan at Stormont's education committee.

He said: "I was shocked when I heard Pat Sheehan justify the heinous acts of the IRA on the basis that he now has an electoral mandate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad