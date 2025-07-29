Tributes have been paid to a former school principal who led “a distinguished career” over four decades.

Education Minister Paul Givan has paid tribute to Mr John Wilkinson OBE, former Principal of Dromore High School, following the sad news of his passing.

In a statement, Mr Givan said Mr Wilkinson was a highly respected and influential figure in education in Northern Ireland, with a distinguished career that spanned more than four decades.

Mr Givan said: “John Wilkinson was a remarkable educational leader who dedicated his life to serving others and shaping the lives of young people across Northern Ireland.

“Throughout his long and distinguished career, John embodied the very best of our education system — professionalism, compassion, and a deep commitment to excellence. He approached every role with humility, wisdom, and a quiet strength that earned the respect and admiration of colleagues, pupils, and the wider community.

“In recognition of his outstanding contribution to education, John was awarded an OBE in the 2013 Queen’s Birthday Honours List — a richly deserved honour that reflected the esteem in which he was held.

“John's legacy is one of quiet but profound influence — a legacy that will be felt for generations. A devout Christian who served as Clerk of Session in First Dromore Presbyterian he will be remembered not only for his many achievements, but for the values he lived by and inspired in others.

“My thoughts are with his family and all who knew and respected him at this difficult time, especially Hazel, Jonathan and Joanna. Psalm 116 v 15: Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints.’’

Mr Wilkinson spent 34 years in teaching, including 19 years as Principal of Dromore High School.

During his tenure, he led the school through a period of significant growth and development, pioneering new curriculum pathways, strengthening pastoral support, and overseeing the introduction of post-16 provision. Under his leadership, the school achieved recognition for academic excellence and was designated as a Specialist School for Science.

Mr Wilkinson’s influence extended well beyond the school environment, Mr Givan said.

Since 2006, he had served with distinction on the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA), where he held several key roles, including Chair of the Audit and Risk Assurance Committee and Interim Vice-Chair of Council. He was recently appointed to the Regulatory Advisory Committee in recognition of his ongoing commitment to educational standards and governance.

Over many years, John served as an Associate with the Education Authority and was appointed to the Education Authority Board in April 2024 where his experience was highly valued.

John was also a Non-Executive Director with the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

The Education Authority (EA) has also said it was deeply saddened to learn of his passing.

John, who was appointed to the EA Board in April 2024, was a distinguished leader and made an exceptional contribution to the education system for more than four decades, it said.

He inspired and shaped the lives of countless young people, improving educational outcomes, giving them the very best start in life, it added.

EA Chair Mervyn Storey said: “John was a highly respected colleague who made a significant contribution to education throughout his long and illustrious career, including during his time at the EA Board.

“Children and young people were at the very core of every decision John made and he leaves a lasting legacy to be proud of.

“My sincerest condolences go out to John’s family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time. They are in our thoughts and prayers.”

A family notice said Mr Wilkinson passed away suddenly on 28 July.

It described him as the dearly loved and devoted husband of Hazel, loving Father of Jonathan and Joanna, father in-law of Paula and Gareth and dear Granda of Oscar, Darcie, Maisie and Kasie.