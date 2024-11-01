Education officials 'working through the detail' of Budget cash for integrated schools - Minister Paul Givan yet to comment
In Rachel Reeves’s Budget – the first by a Labour government in 14 years – she announced that the government is providing £730,000 “to support schools as they work towards integrated status”.
Whether this goes directly and solely to the integrated schools sector – or whether it will be given to the Northern Ireland Department of Education to be used for projects related to integration more broadly remains unclear.
The News Letter asked the Department of Education if it will have any role in delivering this money, and if so, what that role is.
We also asked if the Education Minister Paul Givan supports the government's decision to spend £730,000 solely on schools transitioning to integrated status.
A spokesperson said: “The Department is considering the Budget announcements made by the Chancellor relating to Education and is working through the detail.”
Education is a devolved matter and decisions about spending would normally be taken at a Stormont level.
For example, when the New Decade New Approach agreement was signed, the UK Government agreed to “financial flexibility to reprofile funding provided as part of the Fresh Start Agreement for shared and integrated education”. Those decisions were taken locally.
Whether new money could be spent solely on the integrated sector, without money being given to controlled, maintained and Irish language schools is unclear.
In 2022, the Northern Ireland Assembly has passed legislation which placed a statutory duty on the Department of Education to provide further support to the integrated schools sector.
The private members’ Bill from Alliance Party MLA Kellie Armstrong passed despite a warning from former DUP Education Minister Michelle McIlveen that it would have “far-reaching” consequences for the education system – elevating the sector above others in NI.