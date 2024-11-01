Education Minister Paul Givan has yet to comment on a Budget commitment for £700k of spending on integrated education.

Northern Ireland’s education department is “working through the detail” of the Government’s budget announcement of extra cash for integrated education – but minister Paul Givan has so far declined to give his view on the announcement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Rachel Reeves’s Budget – the first by a Labour government in 14 years – she announced that the government is providing £730,000 “to support schools as they work towards integrated status”.

Whether this goes directly and solely to the integrated schools sector – or whether it will be given to the Northern Ireland Department of Education to be used for projects related to integration more broadly remains unclear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The News Letter asked the Department of Education if it will have any role in delivering this money, and if so, what that role is.

We also asked if the Education Minister Paul Givan supports the government's decision to spend £730,000 solely on schools transitioning to integrated status.

A spokesperson said: “The Department is considering the Budget announcements made by the Chancellor relating to Education and is working through the detail.”

Education is a devolved matter and decisions about spending would normally be taken at a Stormont level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example, when the New Decade New Approach agreement was signed, the UK Government agreed to “financial flexibility to reprofile funding provided as part of the Fresh Start Agreement for shared and integrated education”. Those decisions were taken locally.

Whether new money could be spent solely on the integrated sector, without money being given to controlled, maintained and Irish language schools is unclear.

In 2022, the Northern Ireland Assembly has passed legislation which placed a statutory duty on the Department of Education to provide further support to the integrated schools sector.