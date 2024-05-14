Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Further education strikes in the next few weeks may well have "horrific consequences" for the social and emotional wellbeing of special needs children, a campaigner for special needs children has said.

Emma Morgan, a Board Member of advocacy group SEN (Special Educational Needs) Reform NI, was speaking after it was confirmed that educational support staff across Northern Ireland are set to take four days of industrial action on 20 and 21 May and 3 and 4 June 2024.

It was also confirmed yesterday that junior doctors are to stage a 48-hour, full walk-out next week from 07.00am on Wednesday 22 May 2024 to 07.00am on Friday 24 May.

The GMB union said 3000 of its members are angry and frustrated over the lack of a pay and grading review.

Northern Ireland's biggest strike in around 50 years took place in January.Tens of thousands of public sector staff took part, including educational support workers. An estimated 170,000 workers with 15 trade unions took part. Photo: Press Eye.

As a result, classroom assistants, drivers, bus escorts, catering staff, cleaning staff, administrative, building supervisors and technicians are set to take four days of industrial action.

These mainly low paid women workers are either on temporary contracts, only work term time or are on part-time contracts, the GMB said.

Primary responsibility for funding lies with the Northern Ireland Assembly and ultimately with the Treasury.

Alan Perry, GMB Senior Organiser, said:

"GMB members have simply had enough; they’ve yet to be acknowledged for their job roles despite the Education Authority agreeing the business case for the pay and grading review dating back to 2018.

“Our members will not be used as political pawns by the NI Executive, it's time to pay them what they are worth.

“Failure to do so will result in further industrial action."

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, expressed her ongoing support for the school support staff.

“If you average what these term-time workers are paid over 12 months, some receive less than the bare legal minimum," she said. "These workers are not paid by a gangmaster or dodgy fly-by-night boss, they are public sector workers."

Almost 30,000 pupils across NI who are officially recognised as having special needs will be among the most impacted by the strike action.

Emma Morgan, of advocacy group SEN Reform NI, said both the teaching and non-teaching educational staff are key to the success of children with special needs and become "an extended part of our family".

She added: "Whilst we support the right for workers to strike - there is no question on the detrimental impact it will have on our children’s lives- some of whom depend on consistency for regulation. It’s not as simple as having a day off from school, sudden changes can have horrific consequences to their social and emotional well-being.

"Therefore you can understand how extremely concerned we are at the prospect of more strikes."

Two weeks ago Health Minister Robin Swann said Further strikes by junior doctors in Northern Ireland will have a very significant impact on health service delivery.

The Health Minister was commenting after recently qualified doctors announced the strike plans, after pay talks with Mr Swann and his department broke down.

The BMA says doctors have seen their salaries effectively eroded by 30% over the last 15 years.