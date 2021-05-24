Edwin Poots: Armed Forces Covenant ‘vital’ for political progress in NI

Edwin Poots (left) and Danny Kinahan after their meeting

The covenant is a promise from government that those who serve or have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

It has not been implemented in Northern Ireland in the same way as other parts of the UK.

Mr Poots, speaking after meeting with the Northern Ireland Veterans’ Commissioner Danny Kinahan on Monday, said: “The DUP will always stand up for those brave men and women who have served in our Armed Forces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have seen only too recently how two Army veterans were brought before a court in circumstances which would never have happened in a case relating to a terrorist incident.

“It was a stark demonstration of the disparity of treatment faced by former members of our armed forces.

“We will continue to demand fair treatment for those who have served our country and full UK-wide implementation of the Armed Forces Covenant is a key part of that. Such a commitment was included within the New Decade New Approach agreement and that must be taken forward with the same vigour as all other parts of that document.”