Edwin Poots says unionists need to reach out to 'pro-UK' migrant communities

Edwin Poots has previously said that 'project fear' is not the way for his party to win back votes.

Edwin Poots says that unionists need to reach out to immigrant communities in Northern Ireland – many of whom want to be part of the United Kingdom – as the traditional “white working class Protestant” vote reduces.

Meanwhile, the Ulster Unionists say that newcomers should be welcomed as ‘New Britons’ – and have welcomed immigrants’ contribution “through employment, creating businesses, paying taxes and strengthening diversity”.

The comments come after settled migrant businesses were attacked after anti-immigration protests in Belfast.

Edwin Poots told the BBC’s Red Lines podcast “I do recognise that we live in changing times. I look at the population that I represent in South Belfast. Martin Smyth held that seat for years at Westminster based on white working class Protestants coming out and voting for him,"

“That part of our demographic has reduced significantly”.

Asked if unionists need to “box clever”, the DUP man said: “Oh absolutely. We have lots of people from other communities that have chosen to come and live here.

“A lot of those people want to be part of the United Kingdom. So, you know, we need to reach out to those people and to be working with those people who wish to be unionists, who don't fit the traditional mode of unionism”.

Ulster Unionist Ryan Warren, who ran for the party in East Belfast at the general election says Northern Ireland is undergoing significant changes – and demographic changes shouldn’t be seen by unionists as a threat.

He told the News Letter: “This transformation is partly due to the increasing diversity within our communities, as more people from different parts of the world choose to make Northern Ireland their home. However, alongside these changes, there has been a political vacuum, with Stormont inactive for five of the last eight years. Many issues often attributed by some to immigration are, in reality, the result of this stop-start political pantomime.

“In my own ‘traditional PUL’ community, these changes are evident. Around 40% of my neighbours now come from countries beyond our shores. This demographic shift should not be seen as a threat but as an opportunity to embrace new cultures and perspectives. The diversity in our community is a sign of Northern Ireland’s growing openness and should be celebrated.

“The real challenges we face stem from the constant political deadlock at Stormont. The absence of effective governance has left many issues unresolved, affecting everything from healthcare to housing, funding for community services to education. The inability to bring forward a Programme for Government, create multi-year budgets or finally deliver on any of the countless strategies that have been in and out of consultation for years.

“Those who choose to settle in Northern Ireland from around the world, come here to build a better future, for themselves and the communities they settle into. They contribute through employment, creating businesses, paying taxes and strengthening diversity. We should welcome these newcomers as ‘New Britons’, recognising the value they bring to our society. Their diverse experiences and skills enrich our communities and offer new opportunities for growth and collaboration.

