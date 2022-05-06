She topped the poll in East Belfast and was re-elected on the first count, along with Joanne Bunting (DUP).

Ms Long told media: “It’s been a good day so far for Alliance and obviously it’s been a good day for me personally in East Belfast and also for Peter McReynolds and we expect that we will hold the two seats there.

“It’s been quite an emotional election campaign for me. I lost my father in law in the last few weeks, and we buried him yesterday. I just want to dedicate this win to him because without family I could not do what I do, and without their support I would not be where I am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alliance's Kellie Armstrong, who topped the poll in Strangford, and party leader Naomi Long. Picture: Kirth Ferris/Pacemker Press