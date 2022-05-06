Speaking after the result, Sir Jeffrey said: “I am delighted with our first preference result in Lagan Valley.

“In terms of the overall picture it is much too early to say what the final outcome might be.

“I think it is going to be very tight at the end as to who will emerge as the largest party.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is congratulated by party colleague Paul Givan.

“One of the key messages for me is that unionism simply can’t afford the divisions that exist.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson added: “Let’s see what the final outcome is.

“There is all to play for.

“The DUP is very much in the game at the moment.

“I have made it clear we need the government to take decisive action on the protocol.