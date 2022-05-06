Election 2022: DUP’s Tom Buchanan well placed to keep seat in West Tyrone

The DUP candidate Tom Buchanan, in an interview with the News Letter, praised the challenge presented by the TUV candidate Trevor Clarke and spoke of his disappointment the unionist turnout in the constituency did not appear high enough to secure a second unionist seat.

Sinn Fein candidate Nicola Brogan topped the poll and comfortably made quota on the first count, with 8,626 first preference votes.

Her party colleague Maoiliosa McHugh was the next-best polling candidate with 6,658.

DUP man Tom Buchanan.

And Mr Buchanan finsihed just behind Mr McHugh with 6,640 first preferences.

The next-best polling unionist on the ballot paper was Mr Clarke, who returned a total of 4,166.

Results

Nicola Brogan SF 8,626 ELECTED

Maolíosa McHugh SF 6,658

Tom Buchanan DUP 6,640

Declan McAleer SF 6,343

Daniel McCrossan SDLP 5,483

Trevor Clarke TUV 4,166

Stephen Donnelly All 2,967

Ian Marshall UUP 1,876

Paul Gallagher Ind 1,682

James Hope Aontú 657

Carol Gallagher PBP 354

Susan Glass Green 252

Amy Ferguson Socialist Party 171