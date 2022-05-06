Election 2022: DUP’s Tom Buchanan well placed to keep seat in West Tyrone

The DUP candidate Tom Buchanan, in an interview with the News Letter, praised the challenge presented by the TUV candidate Trevor Clarke and spoke of his disappointment the unionist turnout in the constituency did not appear high enough to secure a second unionist seat.
Sinn Fein candidate Nicola Brogan topped the poll and comfortably made quota on the first count, with 8,626 first preference votes.
Her party colleague Maoiliosa McHugh was the next-best polling candidate with 6,658.
And Mr Buchanan finsihed just behind Mr McHugh with 6,640 first preferences.
The next-best polling unionist on the ballot paper was Mr Clarke, who returned a total of 4,166.
Results
Nicola Brogan SF 8,626 ELECTED
Maolíosa McHugh SF 6,658
Tom Buchanan DUP 6,640
Declan McAleer SF 6,343
Daniel McCrossan SDLP 5,483
Trevor Clarke TUV 4,166
Stephen Donnelly All 2,967
Ian Marshall UUP 1,876
Paul Gallagher Ind 1,682
James Hope Aontú 657
Carol Gallagher PBP 354
Susan Glass Green 252
Amy Ferguson Socialist Party 171
Barry Brown Ind 119