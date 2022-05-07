Election 2022: Former Education Minister Peter Weir thanks all who voted for him and his 'team of whom i am immensely proud' after being eliminated in Strangford

Mr Weir had been an MLA since 1998 when the Assembly was first created following the Good Friday Agreement.

The DUP previously held three seats in the constituency - but was always likely to struggle to hold them all. However Mr Weir was the casualty.

In a heartfelt post on his Facebook page, Peter Weir wrote: "Although i wasn’t successful today, I want to place on record my grateful thanks for all those who voted for me, and indeed all those who took part in the democratic process.

Peter Weir at an election count

"I especially want to thank my team, of whom i am immensely proud.