Election 2022: Large cheers as Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill re-elected on first count in Mid-Ulster

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill has been re-elected on the first count in Mid-Ulster.

By PA Reporter
Friday, 6th May 2022, 4:28 pm

Michelle O’Neill was surrounded by party colleagues and supporters as the result was announced in the Magherafelt count centre.

Ms O’Neill received 10,845 first preference votes.

The result was greeted by large cheers in the count centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Michelle O'Neill is re-elected for Mid-Ulster at the count in Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Speaking to reporters shortly before her election was announced, Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said she was feeling “very positive”.

She said she was “very grateful” to be with the people of Mid-Ulster.

Asked about the possibility of her taking the first minister role, she said: “It is very early to say, let’s get all the votes counted.

“I feel very positive. We felt a very positive campaign.”

She said that Sinn Fein wanted to “together work in partnership with others”.

“That is the only way we will achieve much much more for people here, whether in terms of the cost-of-living crisis or trying to fix our health service”.

Michelle O'NeillSinn Fein