Election 2022: Looks like a good day for Alliance, says Naomi Long

Arriving at the election count at Titanic Exhibition Centre, she said: “It certainly looks like it has been a positive election for us but there is a long way to go before we have any results and as always, until it is actually there on the board and counted, I never take anything for granted. But yeah it looks like it has been a good day for Alliance.

“We fought a positive campaign, we fought a campaign that was focused on what we could do if we could get a government up and running. That has to be the focus and I think people responded to it. There is precious little hope available for people at the minute, it has been a pretty grim couple of years and the politics has been pretty grim to match it. We just offered people hope that things could be better and that’s what we want to deliver on.

“Who knows what the end of today will look like because a lot of this is going to depend on transfers and that is really hard to predict but it’s been a good day so far.”