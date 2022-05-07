Election 2022: SF tightens grip in Newry and Armagh

The DUP’s Willie Irwin looks set to retain his seat, but while he topped the poll with first preferences in the previous two Assembly elections, on this occasion he was forced into fourth place.

The UUP and TUV made a valiant effort to steal back Danny Kennedy’s seat from the SDLP but at time of going to press, it looked likely to fail.

The UUP candidate David Taylor was eliminated at stage four.

Mr Murphy and Mr Boylan secured their seats with 9,847 and 9,843 first preferences against a quota of 9,815, to loud cheering and celebrations from their supporters. Their running mate Liz Kimmins came third with 7,964 but will have to wait till later to presumably cross the line.

The DUP’s Willie Irwin came fourth with 7,577 and should retain his seat, while the SDLP’s Justin McNulty was in fifth place with 6,217 and is also expected to cross the line.

A battle between the UUP’s David Taylor and TUV’s Keith Ratcliffe saw them secure 3,864 and 5,407 first preferences respectively.

The combined vote of the TUV and UUP suggested in principle that unionism could have retaken it, but instead it looks certain to stay with the SDLP.

By mid-afternoon Willie Irwin was walking around with a huge grin on his face – happy but clearly exhausted – as he expected to cross the line comfortably.

“I am reasonably happy with that, a very good result for us,” he said of his first preference tally.

Asked if he felt it was possible unionists could have taken a second seat if only two had stood in the constituency, he replied: “That is really difficult to ascertain, it is nearly impossible to be sure about that.”

By stage four last night no further candidates had been elected.

Results

Conor Murphy (SF) Elected 9,847 16.7%

Cathal Boylan (Party) Elected 9,843 16.7%

Liz Kimmins (SF) 7,964 13.5%

William Irwin (DUP) 7,577 12.9%

Justin McNulty (SDLP) 6,217 10.6%

Keith Ratcliffe (TUV) 5,407 9.2%

David Taylor (UUP) 3,864 6.6%

Jackie Coade (Alliance) 3,345 5.7%

Gavin Malone (Independent) 3,157 5.4%

Daniel Connolly (Aontú) 1,189 2.0%

Ciara Henry (Green) 314 0.5%