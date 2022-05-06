Election 2022: Sinn Fein pair first past the post in South Down with seats almost certain for Alliance, DUP and SDLP

DUP South Down candidate Diane Forsythe and her election team react to her polling 6,497 first preference votes, Belfast Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The quota to be elected was 9,159 votes and Ms Ennis topped the poll with 14,381 first preference votes.

Ms Mason was just behind her with 9,963 votes.

Transfers will play a part in deciding the order in which the next three candidates are elected – Alliance’s Patrick Brown with 6,942 first preference votes, Diane Forsythe of the DUP with 6,497 and SDLP’s Colin McGrath with 6,082.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would seem unlikely that those three miss out on a seats considering the next nearest candidates are around 3,000 votes behind.

Ms Forsythe was reluctant to count her chickens given that SDLP’s Karen McKevitt (on 3,006 first preference votes) could be boosted by transfers.