Election 2022: Swann tops the poll in North Antrim

Ulster Unionist Robin Swann has been elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly after he topped the poll in the North Antrim constituency.

By PA Reporter
Friday, 6th May 2022, 6:02 pm
Updated Friday, 6th May 2022, 6:33 pm

Sinn Fein’s Philip McGuigan was also elected on the first count.

Mr Swann was Northern Ireland’s health minister during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He polled 9,530 first preference votes, narrowly ahead of Mr McGuigan on 9,348.

The UUP's Robin Swann was elected on first preference votes.

TUV leader Jim Allister was just below the quota with 8,282 first-preference votes.

Results:

Robin Swann UUP 9,530 ELECTED

Philip McGuigan SF 9,348 ELECTED

Jim Allister TUV 8,282

Mervyn Storey DUP 6,747

Paul Frew DUP 6,242

Patricia O’Lynn All 4,810

Matthew Armstrong TUV 2,481

Eugene Reid SDLP 1,919

Bethany Ferris UUP 856

Paul Veronica Green 343

Laird Shingleton Ind 66

