Diane Forsythe also said she had received “support and prayers” from across the Province during and shortly after the election campaign during which she was subjected to personal abuse and an on-line bid to smear her.

Speaking at the South Down count in Belfast’s Titanic Centre shortly after being elected, the new DUP MLA said: “I want to thank all the unionist voters in South Down for their turnout, support and incredible transfers to secure this unionist seat. As unionists in an area where we are a minority it is critical that we stay united. I am delighted to be here today and I am dedicated to lead a unionism that is united here and to represent all of its people.”

Ms Forsythe continued: “I want to say thanks to my mum and dad for their steadfast support throughout this entire process, this campaign and all my life. Thanks to my campaign team and my loyal friends, in particular Richard McKee, my campaign manager. We ran a positive campaign aimed at energising and motivating unionism in South Down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DUP’s Diane Forsythe has been elected as an MLA in South Down

“I want to thank all the people who across the Province reached out to me with their support and prayers throughout what has been a challenging campaign. The Lord has carried me through this time of endurance and endurance builds character.”

She later told the News Letter she was “delighted but exhausted especially over two days of the count” that she had been elected to the Assembly.

Asked if it had been worth it given the stress, abuse and smears levelled at her during the campaign, the DUP MLA said: “To be the first female unionist MLA for South is a brilliant feeling. It was absolutely worth it and now we just have to move forward, put all that other stuff behind us . We are strong and will take South Down unionism forward. And I will do my very best for South Down.”

She added that the South Down Ulster Unionists in particular had transferred consistently to her on polling day which was “what we needed in South Down, pro-Union voters going 1,2,3 down the ticket for the Pro-Union parties.” During the campaign Ms Forsythe was the victim of on-line abuse which culminated in fake rumours spread by internet trolls attempting to link her to a pornographic film.

The PSNI has confirmed it is investigating those who were spreading false stories about the DUP MLA including an attempt to persuade a Sunday newspaper to run the story. The News Letter understands the newspaper became suspicious of an email with a video attached and decided that the allegation was totally false.

Ms Forsythe’s nomination also caused a rupture in the DUP’s South Down Association with party veteran Jim Wells resigning and lending his support to the TUV candidate Harold McKee.