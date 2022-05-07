ELECTION 2022: WATCH – Despite our differences unionists must unite against ‘destroyers of Northern Ireland’ says Sammy Wilson

Mr Wilson made the comments to the News Letter, as votes were still being counted Province-wide.
One of the recurring themes from the DUP heirachy in the past 24 hours has been that of unionist unity – although what that means exactly is still unclear (see this interview with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in which he shies away from the idea of actually merging parties).
Asked how, as a traditionalist DUP member, he would fit into a combined unionist party alongside pro-choice and leftist-leaning unionists, he said: “I think in the face of a party which is determined to destroy Northern Ireland, it’s important unionists work together.
“And if unionists had been working together and had been approaching this election the way in which I believe, and Jeffrey believes, we should’ve been approaching it, Sinn Fein wouldn’t have had a look in as being the biggest party.”
Even with the final result unknown, there has been chatter about the idea of a three-party Alliance / Sinn Fein / DUP government.
But key to any government being formed, said Mr Wilson, if “the poison of the Protocol is removed”.
He said under the Protocol about 60% of laws in Northern Ireland will be imposed by the EU.
“Now I don’t care what party a politician comes from,” he said. “If they’ve any dignity they’d want to see that change, and they should be really joining with us.”
More election articles:
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson interview – leader speaks of DUP success saying ‘this is not a drastic result for us by any measure’