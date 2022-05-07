ELECTION 2022: Winning Alliance candidate declares ‘God save the queen!’

Triumphant Strangford Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong has praised the queen in her victory speech.

By Henry McDonald and Adam Kula
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 3:42 pm
Updated Saturday, 7th May 2022, 3:44 pm
Pacemaker Press Intl: 060522 Election count at Titanic Exhibition Centre, Belfast for Belfast East, Belfast South, Belfast West, Belfast North, East Antrim & South Down. Allianceâ€TMs Kellie Armstrong tops the first preference poll in Strangford Photo: Kirth Ferris/Pacemker Press

She referred to the monarch’s Diamond Jubilee, hailing her “life time of public service,” and cried out “God save the queen”.

She had polled top in terms of first preferences.

The other winners were Mike Nesbitt (UUP), Nick Mathieson (Alliance) and Michelle McIlveen (DUP).

ELECTION 2022

The TUV put in a superb performance, with Stephen Cooper polling third highest in terms of first preferences.

But transfers let him down, and he could not translate that into a seat.

