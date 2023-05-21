News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy

Election 2023: A historic result for Sinn Fein in Derry and Strabane as all 18 councillors are elected with two seats won in Waterside and Faughan for the first time ever

Sinn Fein would hail a historic result in Derry and Strabane council as all 18 councillors were elected in the seven district electoral areas.

By Johnny McNabb
Published 21st May 2023, 12:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st May 2023, 12:55 BST

The success for Sinn Fein would squeeze out the smaller parties as Alliance failed to win a seat after holding two in 2019, whilst Aontu lost their sole seat and People Before Profit lost one of their two representatives.

Elsewhere, Sinn Fein would win two seats in Waterside DEA for the first time ever as Caitlin Deeney and Christopher Jackson reached the quota. It marks the first time that the area has a larger nationalist representation than unionist in the council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Faughan DEA would also provide a piece of history for Sinn Fein as they claimed two seats for the first time as Alex Duffy and Sean Fleming were elected.

Lilian Seenoi-Barr with party colleagues, relatives and SDLP Leader Colum EastwoodLilian Seenoi-Barr with party colleagues, relatives and SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood
Lilian Seenoi-Barr with party colleagues, relatives and SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood
Most Popular

In Foyleside, SDLP councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr would create history by being the first black politician to be elected in Northern Ireland. She was co-opted onto the council following Mary Durkan's resignation in May 2021.

In total, SDLP would fall from 11 seats to 10, the DUP from seven to five, however, UUP gained a seat from one to two and independents Gary Donnelly, Paul Gallagher and Raymond Barr were all elected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Those who were elected are as follows:

WATERSIDE:

Caitlin Deeney (SF)

Darren Guy (UUP)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Christoper Jackson (SF)

Chelsea Cooke (DUP)

Niree McMorris (DUP)

Sean Mooney (SDLP)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Martin Reilly (SDLP)

FAUGHAN:

Ryan McCready (UUP)

Declan Norris (SDLP)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Julie Middleton (DUP)

Alex Duffy (SF)

Sean Fleming (SF)

DERG:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keith Kerrigan (DUP)

Ruairi McHugh (SF)

Derek R Hussey (UUP)

Antoine O'Fearghail (SF)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Caroline Devine (SF)

SPERRIN:

Paul Boggs (SF)

Fergal Leonard (SF)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brian Harte (SF)

Jason Barr (SDLP)

Raymond Barr (IND)

Allan Bresland (DUP)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul Gallagher (IND)

THE MOOR:

Gary Donnelly (IND)

Aisling Hutton (SF)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John Boyle (SDLP)

Patricia Logue (SF)

Emma McGinty (SF)

BALLYARNETT:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sandra Duffy (SF)

Rory Farrell (SDLP)

Catherine McDaid (SDLP)

Patrick Murphy (SF)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John McGowan (SF)

Brian Tierney (SDLP)

FOYLESIDE:

Conor Heaney (SF)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shauna Cusack (SDLP)

Lilian Seenoi-Barr (SDLP)

Shaun Harkin (PBP)

Grace Ui Niallais (SF)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

OVERVIEW:

Sinn Fein: 18 (+7)

SDLP: 10 (-1)

DUP: 5 (-2)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

UUP: 3 (+1)

Ind: 3 (-1)

People Before Profit: 1 (-1)

Alliance: 0 (-2)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aontu: 0 (-1)

Related topics:SDLPSinn FeinDUPDerryStrabaneUUP