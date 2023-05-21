Election 2023: A historic result for Sinn Fein in Derry and Strabane as all 18 councillors are elected with two seats won in Waterside and Faughan for the first time ever
Sinn Fein would hail a historic result in Derry and Strabane council as all 18 councillors were elected in the seven district electoral areas.
The success for Sinn Fein would squeeze out the smaller parties as Alliance failed to win a seat after holding two in 2019, whilst Aontu lost their sole seat and People Before Profit lost one of their two representatives.
Elsewhere, Sinn Fein would win two seats in Waterside DEA for the first time ever as Caitlin Deeney and Christopher Jackson reached the quota. It marks the first time that the area has a larger nationalist representation than unionist in the council.
Faughan DEA would also provide a piece of history for Sinn Fein as they claimed two seats for the first time as Alex Duffy and Sean Fleming were elected.
In Foyleside, SDLP councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr would create history by being the first black politician to be elected in Northern Ireland. She was co-opted onto the council following Mary Durkan's resignation in May 2021.
In total, SDLP would fall from 11 seats to 10, the DUP from seven to five, however, UUP gained a seat from one to two and independents Gary Donnelly, Paul Gallagher and Raymond Barr were all elected.
Those who were elected are as follows:
WATERSIDE:
Caitlin Deeney (SF)
Darren Guy (UUP)
Christoper Jackson (SF)
Chelsea Cooke (DUP)
Niree McMorris (DUP)
Sean Mooney (SDLP)
Martin Reilly (SDLP)
FAUGHAN:
Ryan McCready (UUP)
Declan Norris (SDLP)
Julie Middleton (DUP)
Alex Duffy (SF)
Sean Fleming (SF)
DERG:
Keith Kerrigan (DUP)
Ruairi McHugh (SF)
Derek R Hussey (UUP)
Antoine O'Fearghail (SF)
Caroline Devine (SF)
SPERRIN:
Paul Boggs (SF)
Fergal Leonard (SF)
Brian Harte (SF)
Jason Barr (SDLP)
Raymond Barr (IND)
Allan Bresland (DUP)
Paul Gallagher (IND)
THE MOOR:
Gary Donnelly (IND)
Aisling Hutton (SF)
John Boyle (SDLP)
Patricia Logue (SF)
Emma McGinty (SF)
BALLYARNETT:
Sandra Duffy (SF)
Rory Farrell (SDLP)
Catherine McDaid (SDLP)
Patrick Murphy (SF)
John McGowan (SF)
Brian Tierney (SDLP)
FOYLESIDE:
Conor Heaney (SF)
Shauna Cusack (SDLP)
Lilian Seenoi-Barr (SDLP)
Shaun Harkin (PBP)
Grace Ui Niallais (SF)
OVERVIEW:
Sinn Fein: 18 (+7)
SDLP: 10 (-1)
DUP: 5 (-2)
UUP: 3 (+1)
Ind: 3 (-1)
People Before Profit: 1 (-1)
Alliance: 0 (-2)
Aontu: 0 (-1)