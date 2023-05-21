​Election 2023: Growth for SF, DUP, and the Alliance Party alike in Newry, Mourne and Down

​All three gained councillors, at the expense of all other rivals.

The DUP representation grew from three to five councillors, Alliance went from two to five, and Sinn Fein went from 16 to 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with 41 councillors in total, Sinn Fein fell just short of overall hegemony on the council, so it will still need help to push through motions.

The SDLP went from 11 councillors to eight, and Ulster Unionism representation fell from four to one – a continuation of the dire performance of both parties across the country.

As the final result began shaping up with counting still under way, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “Congratulations to Alan Lewis [a former UUP man who defected to the DUP] in Slieve Croob topping the poll and elected on first count.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Also to Glyn Hanna, and Henry Reilly [a former UKIP and TUV member], in the Mournes, and Jonny Jackson and Callum Bowsie in Rowallane.

"On course for five seats and our best ever performance in Newry, Mourne, and Down.”

Screen showing the results for the Slieve Croob district, where DUP man Alan Lewis took the top spot in the poll

Here is how the vote breaks down in terms of first preferences, as compared with 2019:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SF: 48.3% (+11.8%)

SDLP: 17.2% (-5.8%)

DUP: 11.9% (+3.4%)

Alliance: 9.4% (+2%)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UUP: 5.3% (-4.7%)

Aontu: 1.3% (-0.2%)

TUV: 1.1% (+1.1%)