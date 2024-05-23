Election 2024: Northern Ireland singer features as protestors try to spoil Sunak election announcement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rishi Sunak made his announcement of a General Election on July 4 while the song Things Can Only Get Better by D:Ream blasted in the background.

Peter Cunnah, lead singer for D:Ream is from Northern Ireland and went to Ulster University before he moved to London .

The election announcement was made while the D:Ream song Things Can Only Get Better blasted in the background.

The Prime Minister had to battle both the rain and the sounds of the New Labour anthem, which came from beyond the Downing Street gates.

Northern Ireland Pop and Dance musician Peter Cunnah, of the group D:Ream whose song 'Things can only get better' blasted out at Downing Street during the Sunak election announcement

Mr Sunak said he would "fight for every vote" as he attempts to overturn a 20-point opinion poll deficit.

- Who are D:Ream?

D:Ream are a pop group comprised of vocalist Peter Cunnah and DJ Alan Mackenzie.

Professor Brian Cox, who has presented a number of highly acclaimed science programmes for the BBC, was formerly a keyboard player with the band.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issues a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, after calling a General Election for July 4

After their first album Mackenzie left the band but the pair reunited years later and are set to perform on the Glade stage at Glastonbury Festival this year.

- What are their hit songs?

The band's biggest hit is Things Can Only Get Better which went to number one on the UK chart in 1994 after it was re-released.

The Labour Party used the song in its successful 1997 campaign which saw Tony Blair elected prime minister.

The band's other hits include U R The Best Thing, which peaked at number four in the charts, and Take Me Away, which went to number 18.

They released their debut album D:Ream On Vol.1 in 1993 and followed this with World in 1995 - both peaking at number five in the UK chart.

In 2023 they released a compilation, The Best Thing, which includes remastered versions of their songs.

- Why was the song played

The protester who played Things Can Only Get Better during Rishi Sunak's election speech said he chose the New Labour tune because it was the "top trolling song for the Conservatives".

Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray said he selected the D:Ream song for its association with the Tory landslide defeat in the 1997 general election rather than as a show of support for Labour in the upcoming campaign.

He added that his protest outside Downing Street was paused when his two amplifiers became soaked and stopped working during heavy rain in Westminster.

Speaking from near Westminster Abbey, Mr Bray told the PA news agency: "I thought about what would be the best trolling tune if he announced the election.

"And of course, it had to be Things Can Only Get Better. Because everybody can relate to that and the 1997 election.

"I didn't do it for Labour. I did it because it was the top trolling song for the Conservatives."

Responding to complaints that people could not hear the speech in Downing Street because of his protest, Mr Bray said: "Look at the damage Sunak's done to the country.

"If they couldn't hear the speech, it's still reported. They'll know what he said."

Mr Bray said he was banned from protesting outside Parliament and Whitehall on Wednesday afternoon after the police received two complaints.

He added: "Of course, the police are trying to shut us down all the time. Both of the amps got soaked and they blew anyway.

"It was just so wet today. Water got into them and they were just gone.

"I'll just buy some more."