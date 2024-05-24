Election 2024: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Northern Ireland on whirlwind tour of the UK - 12 images

Rishi Sunak on Thursday visited England, Wales and Scotland as he kicked off his General Election campaign.
Voters across the UK will go to the polls on July 4.
Here are 12 images from Mr Sunak’s visit to Belfast this morning.
