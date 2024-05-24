Election 2024: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Northern Ireland on whirlwind tour of the UK - 12 images

By Roderick McMurray
Published 24th May 2024, 10:55 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 11:15 BST
The Prime Minister arrived in Northern Ireland on Friday morning for the fourth leg of his whirlwind tour of the UK.

Rishi Sunak on Thursday visited England, Wales and Scotland as he kicked off his General Election campaign.

Voters across the UK will go to the polls on July 4.

Here are 12 images from Mr Sunak’s visit to Belfast this morning.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to a maritime technology centre at a dockyard in Northern Ireland, while on the General Election campaign trail

1. Rishi Sunak in Northern Ireland

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to a maritime technology centre at a dockyard in Northern Ireland, while on the General Election campaign trail Photo: Stefan Rousseau

Photo Sales
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to a maritime technology centre at a dockyard in Northern Ireland

2. Rishi Sunak in Northern Ireland

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to a maritime technology centre at a dockyard in Northern Ireland Photo: Stefan Rousseau

Photo Sales
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Northern Ireland

3. Rishi Sunak in Northern Ireland

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Northern Ireland Photo: Stefan Rousseau

Photo Sales
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is given a boat tour during his visit to Northern Ireland

4. Rishi Sunak in Northern Ireland

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is given a boat tour during his visit to Northern Ireland Photo: Stefan Rousseau

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Rishi SunakNorthern IrelandPrime MinisterEnglandWalesScotlandBelfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.