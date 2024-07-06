Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The DUP’s shock election defeats in three unionist heartlands has left the party reeling as it surveys the aftermath of a devastating night – which left it just 179 votes away from losing half its seats.

Party leader Gavin Robinson – who pulled off a comfortable win against Naomi Long – has pledged to “work for greater cohesion within the pro-Union movement”.

But the returned East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson blasted unionist opponents saying they “ought to be ashamed” and adding their “chief objective was to destroy another unionist party”.

It comes after the party lost North Antrim – once an impenetrable stronghold for the party – which fell to the TUV’s Jim Allister after being held by the Paisley family for 54 years.

Jim Allister (right), watched by Ian Paisley, makes his acceptance speech after winning North Antrim Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Lagan Valley was lost to Alliance’s Sorcha Eastwood, and the DUP was swept aside by an extraordinary landslide for the Ulster Unionist Robin Swann in South Antrim.

And it was less than two hundred votes away from losing East Londonderry to Sinn Fein.

Just seven years ago the DUP had 10 MPs – but the party has been punished after years of chaos caused by flip-flopping over its position on the Irish Sea border.

There will be much soul-searching in Gavin Robinson’s party about the reasons why – as each lost constituency tells a different story. The DUP can’t pivot its policies to fight the TUV, UUP and Alliance all at once.

“The combined nationalist vote in 1998 was around 40% and last night it was again around 40%. There has been no groundswell of support for a border poll as some within Sinn Fein would claim”.

However, some in the party believe any prospect of unionist unity may be further away than ever with the TUV and UUP now in a stronger position.

The DUP collapse has masked Sinn Fein’s failure to gain extra seats and Alliance’s leader and deputy leader losing out to unionist rivals – saved only by a valiant performance by Ms Eastwood in Lagan Valley.