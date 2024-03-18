Election campaign underway: TUV say voters must have a choice - DUP accuse rivals of 'scorched earth' policy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jim Allister says there is no such thing as a DUP seat – arguing they belong to the people.

But the DUP say his party is pursuing a “scorched earth” policy and “trying to minimise” unionist representation.

The pact between TUV and Reform UK is likely to see candidates fielded in most – if not all – 18 constituencies in the national election.

DUP MLA Phillip Brett says the TUV are pursuing a "scorched earth" policy by running against the DUP in the Westminster election.

DUP MLA Phillip Brett told the BBC: “Choice at every election is important, but what is important to note is that the choice at the forthcoming Westminster election will be for the people of Northern Ireland. Do they want to ensure that we maximise the unionist vote and unionist representation or engage in the scorched-earth unionist policies that seemingly Jim Allister and his party want to continue to advocate for”.

Asked by the BBC’s Chris Buckler what he meant by ‘scorched earth’ – Mr Brett said: “What it means is we seen [sic] at the Assembly election that when unionism is divided unionism doesn’t win elections. We’ve seen from Jim’s reaction that his clear intent is to try and assist the Alliance Party and Sinn Fein win seats at the next Westminster election. I think the vast majority of unionists across Northern Ireland will be surprised that this is now the position adopted by Mr Allister and his party”.

The TUV leader has made clear that unionists should be able to vote for a candidate who opposes the Irish Sea border.

Mr Brett said: “I think what Mr Allister fails to recognise is that the changes that have been made to the Northern Ireland Protocol as a result of the actions by the DUP – and he’s now hitched himself with a party who’s led, or co-led, by two individuals who actually supported the Protocol in the European Parliament. So I think Jim needs to be honest with people – honest with the people of Northern Ireland that his view is that he wants to try and minimise unionist representation across Northern Ireland. That is not a view shared by the majority of unionists in my opinion”.

The North Belfast MLA said there are opportunities for unionism to gain seats at the general election. “Unionism as a whole across Northern Ireland wants to see representation maximised – I think that’s where the vast majority of unionists are at. It’s just a great pity that Jim Allister’s focus seems to be on attacking fellow unionists rather than supporting that goal of maximising our representation across Northern Ireland”.

Jim Allister says the pact with Reform is about “affording unionism the morale boost of having a linkage across the United Kingdom. From my own point of view, I think unionism has been far too parochial for far too many years. We do need a pan-UK approach and to have a national party with affiliation and the strength that comes from that – I think is good for unionism and affords people the opportunity to play into national politics rather than the toy town politics of Stormont.”

He said: “What I’d like to see is that every constituent has the opportunity to vote for someone in this alignment. Either described in some areas, no doubt, as a TUV candidate. In other areas as a Reform UK candidate. But I’ll be very very clear that it is a joint venture – embracing the policies of both and affording unionists the opportunity to reject the protocol. To reject an Irish Sea border. To reject being governed by foreign laws we don’t make, we can’t change. And to reassert our demand that our place is fully restored within the United Kingdom – through Article Six being restored”.

The TUV leader didn’t rule out running as a candidate in North Antrim. He said Northern Ireland’s constitutional position is in a “dire” situation.

“For the first time in 100 years there has been constitutional change without consent. We are now a condominium – part ruled by British laws, part ruled by foreign EU laws. We have been detached from the United Kingdom”, he said.

Asked whether the TUV-Reform alliance would run against DUP MPs opposed to the deal, Mr Allister said: “A candidate is defined by the party label that they take and the policies of that party. The DUP sadly now at leadership level has a protocol implementing policy, which tells us there’s no Irish Sea border when we all see it every day. So each candidate has to make their decision as to whether that’s a banner under which they’re prepared to stand. But lets be very clear – once the election is called there are no party seats. There are no DUP seats, there are no Sinn Fein seats – they are the people’s seats. It will be the people that decide”.