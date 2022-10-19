Election or no election, the problem of the NI Protocol must be addressed before devolution is restored says DUP

Accompanied by Lord Dodds, Gavin Robinson and Emma Little-Pengelly they reiterated to Ms Truss their position that the Protocol “must be replaced by arrangements that unionists can support if devolution is to be restored”.

East Belfast MP Mr Robinson said: “An election just a few months ago told us that every unionist MLA is opposed to the Protocol, yet the EU has failed to respond to this democratic statement. The EU negotiating mandate remains wedded to a Protocol which is unacceptable to unionists. This must change.

"It is entirely the Secretary of State’s decision whether there is an election, but London and Brussels must accept, it is the Protocol which is the blockage to devolution being restored.

DUP MP for East Belfast Gavin Robinson

"The Protocol is driving up costs for consumers by a 25% tariff on steel used in building schools, roads, hospitals, and houses. It is driving up grocery costs by increasing haulage costs from GB to NI. We remain absolutely committed to the restoration of devolution once the protocol is replaced by arrangements which unionists can support.”

Meanwhile the House of Lords Sub-Committee on the Protocol is due to visit Newry and Belfast tomorrow and Friday to hear evidence from politicians, businesses and civic society representatives for its current inquiry into the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

Ahead of the visit the TUV submitted a response to the House of Lords’ call for evidence. Leader Jim Allister said: “The problems with the Protocol are not centred on how it is being implemented but on its core principles and scope. It is its subjection of part of the UK to EU governance and control, through retention of NI in its single market and under its customs code and vat regime, which must be negated if progress is to be made.