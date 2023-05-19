Mid & East Antrim

Rodney Quigley (IND), Matthew Armstrong (TUV), Colin Crawford (UUP), Breanainn Lyness (SF), Reuben Glover (DUP), John Hyland (Alliance) and Lawrie Philpott (DUP) were elected in Ballymena DEA.

Elsewhere, in Larne Lough DEA, there would be no change in the party stronghold as Alliance duo Maeve Donnelly and Robert Logan were elected, alongside Gregg McKeen (DUP), Paul Reid (DUP) and Roy Beggs (UUP).

Similarly, there would be no change in Carrick Castle DEA as Lauren Gray (Alliance), Cheryl Brownlee (DUP), Billy Ashe (DUP), Robin Stewart (UUP) and Bethany Ferris (DUP) were elected.

In the Coast Road DEA, James McKeown (SF), Andrew Clarke (DUP) and Geraldine Mulvenna (Alliance) would be elected by the time of going to print.

Similarly, Timothy Gaston (TUV), Stewart McDonald (TUV), Ian Friary (SF) and Thomas Gordon (DUP) would be elected in Bannside, with two further spots to be accounted for.

Causeway Coast and Glens

Results would come through slowly at Coleraine Leisure Centre but Sinn Fein would enjoy all the early successes as they topped all the first preference votes in Benbradagh, Limavady and Bann DEA's.

In Benbradagh DEA, Sinn Fein trio Sean McGlinchey, Dermot Nicholl and Kathleen McGurk were elected, alongside Edgar Scott (DUP) and Michael Coyle (SDLP). This marked a loss for the UUP in the electoral area.

Elsewhere, Sinn Fein's Brenda Chivers topped the poll in the Limavady DEA and was elected alongside Steven Callaghan (DUP), Ashleen Schenning (SDLP), Aaron Callan (DUP) and Amy Mairs (Alliance).

Bann would be topped by Sinn Fein's Sean Bateson as Michelle Knight-McQuillan (DUP), Ciaran Archibald (SF), Richard Hughes (UUP) and Dawn Huggins (DUP).

Mid Ulster

The UUP would struggle in Mid Ulster as they lost a seat in the Dungannon DEA as Sinn Fein's Dominic Molloy and Deirdre Varsani were both elected. They were joined by Clement Cuthbertson (DUP), James Burton (DUP), Barry Monteith (IND) and Karol McQuade (IND).

Similarly, the UUP would suffer a blow in Torrent DEA as they would lose another representative as the DUP were the beneficiaries as Jonathan Buchanan was elected. The other five successful candidates were Eimear Carney (SF), Niall McAleer (SF), Dan Kerr (IND), Malachy Quinn (SDLP) and Nuala McLernon (SF).

There would be no change from the 2019 result as the same parties occupied the seats in the Magherafelt DEA. The five councillors elected were Darren Totten (SF), Sean Clarke (SF), Christine McFlynn (SDLP), Paul McLean (DUP) and Wesley Brown (DUP).

The UUP would see a seat go in the Cookstown DEA as the DUP scooped two representatives in the area as Wilbert Buchanan and Eva Cahoon were elected. Likewise, Cathal Mallaghan (SF), John McNamee (SF), Gavin Bell (SF), Kerri Martin (SDLP) and Trevor James Wilson (UUP).