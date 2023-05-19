Fermanagh and Omagh

At the time of going to print, only two DEA’s in Fermanagh and Omagh had been completely finalised.

The first was in West Tyrone as Sinn Fein would gain a seat at the expense of the SDLP. Those who were elected included Mark Buchanan (DUP), Glenn Campbell (SF), Allan Rainey (UUP), Ann-Marie Donnelly (SF), Colette McNulty (SF) and Stephen McCann (SF).

Eddie Roofe (left) celebrates being elected in Enniskillen

In Erne East, Sinn Fein trio Thomas O'Reilly, Noeleen Hayes and Sheamus Greene were elected, alongside Paul Robinson (DUP), Victor Warrington (UUP) and Garbhan McPhillips (SDLP).

History was made in Enniskillen as Alliance had their first ever councillor elected as Eddie Roofe secured enough votes. He was joined by Keith Elliot (DUP), Tommy Maguire (SF) and Roy Crawford (UUP), with two spaces left.

Finally, in the Mid Tyrone, four out of the six electees were confirmed by the time of going to print. These would all be Sinn Fein representatives as Padraigin Kelly, Roisin Devine Gallagher, Anne-Marie Fitzgerald and Patrick Withers were elected.

Derry and Strabane

By the time of going to print, counting had been finalised in three out of the four DEA's.

In Waterside, Sinn Fein would gain a seat as Alliance lost out. The elected representatives are Caitlin Deeney (SF), Darren Guy (UUP), Christopher Jackson (SF), Chelsea Cooke (DUP), Niree McManus (DUP), as well as SDLP pair Sean Mooney and Martin Reilly who were elected despite not reaching the quota.

Elsewhere, in Faughan, there would be gains for Sinn Fein and the UUP. Those who reached the quota were Ryan McCready (UUP), Declan Norris (SDLP), Julie Middleton (DUP), Alex Duffy (SF) and Sean Fleming (SF).

Similarly, Sinn Fein would make a gain in Derg as SDLP would lose a seat. Those elected were Keith Kerrigan (DUP), Ruiari McHugh (SF), Derek R Hussey (UUP), Antaine O'Fearghail (SF) and Caroline Devine (SF).