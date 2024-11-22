Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A review is under way of eligibility for free school meals and uniform grants in Northern Ireland.

A number of options have been priced, including universal entitlement which would cost £202 million.

Currently just over 90,000 children and young people whose household income is £15,000 a year after tax or less are entitled to free school meals and a uniform grant.

The Department of Education has launched a public consultation on free school meals and uniform grants, with seven priced options which include retaining the current system and levels of expanding eligibility.

The consultation document said Education Minister Paul Givan must both balance the benefits of an increase in the number of pupils able to access free school meals and uniform grants with the need to fund other educational priorities and determine the extent to which the options set out in this review are affordable.

Mr Givan said he is facing an extremely challenging budget, and wants to ensure funding is used as effectively as possible.

"Free school meals and uniform grants are a vital support for many low-income families to ensure that children have access to a healthy school lunch each day and have financial support with the costs associated with school uniforms," he said.

"The launch of this public consultation is an important opportunity for anyone to give their views on how we can move forward with the review of the eligibility criteria for free school meals and uniform grants.

"My department continues to face an extremely challenging budget and I want to ensure the funding available for free school meals and uniform grants is used as effectively as possible.

"This consultation will help us to better understand the views of all relevant stakeholders on the eligibility criteria for these supports.

"All views and comments will be considered as decisions are taken on the best way forward."

